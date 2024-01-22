Oxfordshire: Building partially collapses as Storm Isha hits

A building has partially collapsed after Storm Isha struck the UK.

Firefighters worked through the night to deal with the collapse, which happened on Sunday in Witney, Oxfordshire, amid high winds. A yellow warning for wind remains in place.

Bricks and debris from the side of the building came down on Welch Way.

The fire service said no-one was hurt and the area had been cordoned off with structural investigations due on Monday morning.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "Traffic light management is in place to control a partial closure of Welch Way.

"A surveyor will be attending this morning to carry out an assessment of the rest of the property and to clear debris."

Thames Valley Police said: "Welch Way remains closed while structural engineers look to make the area safe.

"There are no injuries, and the closure is as a precaution in case further debris falls from the building.

"We are managing the road closure, which will remain in place until the building has been made safe."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.