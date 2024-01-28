Oxfordshire weekly round-up: 22 January - 27 January 2024

A story about a row over a house with a shark sticking out of its roof was among our most read this week in Oxfordshire.

A variety of local issues were featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Oxford and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Headliners for Cotswold festival announced

The line-up for Big Feastival 2024 has been revealed.

Returning to the Cotswolds from 23-25 August the event takes place on Alex James's farm at Kingham, in Oxfordshire.

The Blur bassist is promising a three-day bonanza of live music, talented chefs and award-winning food.

This year's headliners include Becky Hill and Snow Patrol alongside Cat Burns, Cian Ducrot, Natasha Bedingfield, Kate Nash and Ash.

Councillors do battle in 'thermostat war'

Radiators were padlocked in a town hall after a "thermostat war" was declared, a councillor has claimed.

Temperature knobs in the Oxford City Council public building were kept locked up behind plastic containers to make them inaccessible.

This prompted one of the authority's cabinet members, Anna Railton, to say on X: "Someone has escalated the thermostat war in the Town Hall."

The council said it took action to ensure a "comfortable temperature".

Driving spy boat in Henry Cavill film was 'surreal'

Louis Palmer-Smith, from Williams Jet Tenders, was a double in the new Henry Cavill film Argyll

A boat technician who doubled as a secret agent in the brand new Henry Cavill spy movie Argylle has described the experience as "surreal".

Louis Palmer-Smith, from Williams Jet Tenders, filled in for actor Sam Rockwell as he took control of the company's SportJet 520.

The movie features the vessel in a chase along the River Thames.

"It's opened us up to a new audience and helped us gain that global recognition," Mr Palmer-Smith said.

Cherished family teddy bears on display at museum

Much-loved teddy bears with their own unique stories have gone on public display.

The cuddly toys are part of a new exhibition at the council-owned Oxfordshire Museum, in Woodstock, which features 20 stuffed animals from families across the county.

The exhibition, called Archie and the Poet, focuses on Uffington poet John Betjeman and his teddy bear, Archibald Ormsby-Gore, who is now 114 years old.

It will run until 25 February.

Row over shark house being used as Airbnb deepens

The owner of a famous house with a shark sticking out of its roof has criticised a council refusing him permission to rent it out on Airbnb.

Magnus Hanson-Heine said the Headington Shark house was shown off by Oxford City Council in its local plan for the area but treated as "just any other place" when the decision was made.

"I would like them to leave the shark and me alone," he said.

Oxford City Council said the house was not in a site suitable for short lets.

