Oxfordshire weekly round-up: 4 May - 10 May 2024

Students set up camps to protest against war

Tents were erected on the lawn in front of Oxford's Museum of Natural History [BBC]

Students and staff at Oxford and Cambridge universities have begun protest camps against the war in Gaza.

So-called "liberated zones" were set up at Oxford's Museum of Natural History and King's College, Cambridge, earlier.

The demonstrators called for the universities to cut financial ties with Israel following its offensive in Gaza.

Oxford University has previously expressed "profound sympathy for those suffering in Gaza, Israel, and the West Bank".

Sir Christopher Lee's untold story

Christopher Lee often found himself in unexpected situations [Getty Images]

The untold story of Sir Christopher Lee is set to be revealed in an upcoming documentary film.

The Life and Deaths of Christopher Lee features interviews with friends, family members and famous directors.

Jon Spira, from Headington, Oxford, had access to Lee's scrapbooks and 100 interviews from the British Film Institute's library.

The filmmaker tells the BBC the actor's life was an "incredible story" waiting to be told.

Photo appeal for Fat Puffin shop mascot

The owners of a fiberglass puffin that has stood outside a bookshop for more than 50 years have launched a campaign to get him restored.

The Book House in Thame, Oxfordshire, has appealed for pictures taken of the puffin over the years.

They hope the beloved bird, known as Fat Puffin, could get a makeover on BBC programme The Repair Shop.

Luise Pattinson said previously unseen photos could show how "fundamental" it had been to the town.

Collection described as a 'treasure trove of gold'

A collection of antique gold coins, valued at more than £40,000, was sold at auction.

The privately-held collection is made up of more than 100 gold coins, dating from the late 17th to the 20th Century.

The coins had been brought to an antiques valuation event in Wardington, Oxfordshire, and are due to be auctioned later this month.

Kinghams's auctioneers described the collection as a "treasure trove of gold".

Mum's support for assisted dying

She said Hamish's death was like an "amputation" that she would "never get over" [PA Media]

A mother who lost her seven-year-old to cancer and now has her own terminal diagnosis has shared her support for assisted dying.

Antonya Cooper, 77, from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, wants to legalise assisted dying so human death is not "so intolerably inhumane".

The government remains neutral on the issue.

Ms Cooper's son Hamish died in 1981 aged seven years old after being diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma.

