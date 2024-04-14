Oxfordshire weekly round-up: 6 April - 12 April 2024

A story about a bird's "accurate" impression of a police siren that confused the roads policing team was among our most read this week in Oxfordshire.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Oxford and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Bird mimicking police siren at Bicester station confuses officers

A bird's impression of a police siren was "so accurate" it left officers believing their cars were faulty.

Thames Valley Police's roads policing team, based at Bicester police station, was left "a little bit confused" by the two-tone impression.

Posting on social media, a team spokesperson promised it was "100% real and NOT a late April Fools joke".

Followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, replied asking if the bird was part of "special branch" or the "flying squad".

Guide dog dad of more than 300 puppies retires

A guide dog that has fathered more than 300 puppies is retiring from charity work.

Banbury Guide Dogs' star Trigger, dubbed the Dogfather, has retired from the charity's breeding programme after fathering a grand total of 323 puppies.

The nine-year-old golden retriever fathered 39 litters, including one in 2021 with 16 puppies which was a record-breaking number for Guide Dogs.

The charity is hoping that his son Billy might continue Trigger's legacy.

Plans for Oxford city centre life sciences hub revealed

Plans to demolish two city centre buildings and replace them with a new science facility have been revealed.

A planning application has been submitted to Oxford City Council for the demolition of Beaver House and 39-42 Hythe Bridge Street.

The proposal is to replace the two buildings with a new five-storey life sciences building.

42A Hythe Bridge Street will also be refurbished as part of the plans.

Didcot estate residents hold new footpath opening ceremony

Residents and Councillor Ian Snowden (right) celebrated their campaign's success [BBC]

Residents on a new housing estate have held an opening ceremony for a new footpath, following a long campaign.

People living on Dida Gardens in Didcot, Oxfordshire, previously said they were "cut off" from community facilities because footpaths had not been completed.

Developer Taylor Wimpey said it was "pleased" to be providing better links.

The path has been named Ian Snowdon Way, after the councillor who spearheaded the campaign.

Oxfordshire campaigners blame Environment Agency for footbridge delay

Marsh Lock Horsebridge has been closed for two years [BBC Sport]

Campaigners have blamed the Environment Agency (EA) for a delay in reopening a footbridge over the River Thames that has been closed for two years.

The agency recently confirmed it legally owns Marsh Lock Horsebridge, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Walkers and cyclists have expressed anger at the closure, which they said is adding an almost three-mile detour.

The EA said it was important to ensure the bridge, which was closed in 2022 over safety fears, was safe.

