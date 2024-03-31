Oxnard personal trainer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of student

A 40-year-old Oxnard man who trains high school athletes throughout Ventura County has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student, police said.

Oxnard police arrested Keith Dudley on Wednesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student at Moorpark High School, the police department said in a news release.

"At this time, there is no indication that any of these acts occurred on school grounds or at any school-sanctioned events," police said in the statement.

Dudley was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, according to police. He was booked at a Ventura County jail where he was released on a $20,000 bail, according to police. His first court date is scheduled for April 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any similar incidents involving Dudley is asked to contact Det. Juan Morales at (805) 385-3922.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.