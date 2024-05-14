Oystercatcher nests on board New Forest nature tour boat

A nature spotters group was taken by surprise when a wading bird was found to have nested on its tour boat.

Conservation group Wild New Forest said the oystercatcher had laid two eggs on the canopy of a boat due to embark its river cruise on the Beaulieu River.

Tour leader Marcus Ward said it was a "completely unsuitable spot".

The eggs were relocated to a more permanently moored tender and the bird was later seen back sitting on them.

Oystercatchers usually nest on shingle embankments and are a familiar site along the New Forest coast between Keyhaven and Lymington or around Needs Ore

Mr Ward said it was a "bit of a surprise" to find the bird had laid two eggs in some rope within a life buoy on the catamaran which had been due to depart on a nature cruise on Sunday.

"It was quite a dilemma as the boat is often out on the water."

'Getting desperate'

After "much deliberation", the decision was made to move the eggs, along with the rope and lifebuoy to an another boat further along the river where there would be less chance of disturbance.

"They are quite an adaptable and intelligent species, which is why we thought she would take it up"

"They have a lot of issues with a loss of nesting habitat and are vulnerable to being predated.

"This pair must been getting desperate and dumped their eggs on the boat," he said.

Mr Ward said it highlighted the issue of nesting infrastructure for oystercatchers and he would investigate installing an artificial platform for future nesting seasons.

The reaction of the tour group to its delay was "entirely positive", he added.

The Oystercatcher is a large black and white wading bird, with a distinctive red bill, which can live for up to 35 years.

Last month a number of football matches in Dumfries had to be postponed after an oystercatcher apparently laid its eggs close to the centre circle of a 3G artificial pitch.

