‘Ozempic’s biggest night’: Nikki Glaser kicks off Golden Globes with jokes on sex scandal and voting

Nikki Glaser pulled no punches as she kicked off the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, telling the A-List audience that the award show was “Ozempic’s biggest night.”

The 33-year-old comedian, who is known for her dark and often offensive brand of humour, opened the 82nd annual awards show in Los Angeles by using her opening monologue to take aim at voting.

Glaser previously told The Independent that anticipation for the show had made her feel “42 weeks pregnant, and she was excited to deliver her jokes “in front of the crowd they were meant for.”

Glaser entered the spotlight for her cutting, dark, and often offensive jokes during U.S. comedy roasts, including those of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin. She was also one of the standout performers at the roast of Tom Brady – broadcast on Netflix back in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also received multiple nominations, including at the Globes itself, as well as the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Grammy Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, including an Emmy nomination for her latest special, “Someday You’ll Die” for HBO.

Glaser has previously cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspirations for her hosting duties.

According to The Telegraph, she asked the British comedian for tips and was told: “Don’t try to walk out there acting like you’re an A-lister, just because you’re invited. You wouldn’t be if you weren’t the host.”