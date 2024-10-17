Ozempic is marketed as Wegovy for weight loss and as Ozempic for diabetes

Ozempic could cut binge drinking and opioid abuse, major research suggests.

A US study of more than 800,000 people with a history of alcohol use disorder found those put on the weight-loss jab were half as likely to require hospital treatment as a result of drinking.

The eight-year study, which also included more than 500,000 people with a history of opioid use, found rates of overdose from such drugs were reduced by 40 per cent.

Researchers looked at patients with a history of addiction, who were given Ozempic or similar glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists that are prescribed to treat diabetes, obesity, and other weight-related medical conditions.

Ozempic is marketed as Wegovy for weight loss, and as Ozempic for diabetes, in helping patients lose weight.

The study also included glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, a similar class of medication, the best known of which is Mounjaro, used for treatment of both obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Researchers examined data from 2014, when the drugs began being used to treat diabetes, until 2022.

The medications are known to interact with a region of the brain – the mesolimbic system – to reduce appetite and trigger satisfaction after eating.

The same system overlaps with the brain processes that govern addictive behaviours, suggesting the jabs could be used to alter the reward-response pathways associated with substance use, scientists said.

Until now, such trends have only been seen in animal studies and small-scale clinical trials.

Lead author Dr Fares Qeadan, from Loyola University in Chicago, said the findings suggest that such drugs could form “a novel therapeutic pathway” in treatment of substance abuse.

But he said further trials were needed to validate the associations and understand the underlying mechanisms.

Prof Matt Field, professor of psychology at the University of Sheffield, said: “The findings add to those from other studies, particularly animal research, which suggest that this and similar drugs might one day be prescribed to help people with addiction.

“A note of caution is that the outcomes are very extreme instances of substance intoxication,” he added.

The scientist said that standard research on addiction would see if the treatment helps people to achieve abstinence, the amount they consume, or how often.

Prof Field said: “Those things could not be measured in this study.

“This leaves open the possibility that while Ozempic may (for reasons currently unknown) prevent people from taking so much alcohol or heroin that they overdose and end up in hospital, it may not actually help them to reduce their substance use, or to abstain altogether.”