Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù Leads Akkinola Davies Jr’s Buzzy Feature Debut ‘My Father’s Shadow’ For Element Pictures, BBC Film, BFI, Mubi & The Match Factory

EXCLUSIVE: Gangs Of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is leading cast in Akkinola Davies Jr’s anticipated feature debut My Father’s Shadow, which is being produced by Poor Things and Normal People outfit Element Pictures.

Davies Jr and his film — which is in post-production — have been flagged to us as ones to watch. They have clearly attracted good partners. Distributor Mubi has pre-bought all rights in North America, UK, Ireland, and Turkey, and is planning a theatrical release in North America and UK. The Match Factory is handling world sales.

The film is based on a script by brothers Wale Davies and Akinola Davies Jr, whose previous collaboration on Lizard won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance 2021 and garnered a BAFTA nomination for Best British Short Film.

Their new collaboration has a synopsis as follows: “Two kid brothers Remi and Akin get to spend a gift of a day with their estranged father Folarin. They go on a voyage into Lagos observing the colossal city for the first time and the hoops their father must deal with to provide. All this is happening in the backdrop of a huge 1993 presidential election result which calls into question his ability to get them home.”

My Father’s Shadow is an Element Pictures production in association with Crybaby and Fatherland Productions. It was developed by BBC Film, which previously backed Lizard, and it was co-financed by BBC Film and the BFI.

Akinola Davies Jnr told us today: “Bringing My Fathers Shadow to life in my home country, a story which is so personal to me and my brother Wale, who wrote the script, but one that I also hope will resonate with many, has been beyond a dream. Working with the powerhouse that is Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, who brought such magic to his character and has taken the script to a whole new level, has been an incredible experience. All of which has been made possible through the unwavering support of Eva Yates at BBC Film, Ama Ampadu at the BFI and my producers Rachel Dargavel at Element Pictures and Funmbi Ogunbanwo at Fatherland Productions. I’m excited to share with you the part of my home and the city I grew up in that is rarely seen on screen.”

Producers are Rachel Dargavel for Element Pictures and Funmbi Ogunbanwo for Fatherland Productions, who also serviced production on the ground. Executive producers are Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Eva Yates for BBC Film and Ama Amapadu for the BFI. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Wale Davies and Akinola Davies Jnr also act as executive producers.

Dìrísù’s is coming off Apple feature The Gorge and Slow Horses season three. Upcoming he has season three of hit show Gangs of London, and performances of Rhinoceros at the Almeida Theater.

Dìrísù is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin in the UK, and in the U.S. is WME. Davies is repped by Lark Management in the UK.

