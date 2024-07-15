P.E.I.'s 3rd heat wave of the year forecast to be longest yet

Another Monday, and another heat warning for P.E.I.

This is P.E.I.'s third heat wave of the year. Environment Canada issues heat warnings when the temperature is forecast to exceed 28 C for two or more days with overnight temperatures not dropping below 18 C.

At 6 a.m. Monday most P.E.I. stations were recording temperatures of 20 C or higher.

"You know when you're starting off at 20 degrees it's going to be another warm one," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

During a heat wave, it is important to drink lots of water and avoid vigorous activity outside when temperatures are at their highest. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The temperature climbed just above 29 C on Sunday at Charlottetown Airport. Daytime highs are forecast to remain above 28 C until Friday, and the overnight low won't drop below 18 C until Thursday night.

The forecast high for Monday is 29 C with a humidex of 36. The humidity will probably not bring any showers Monday, said Simpkin.

"We will keep chances for showers in the forecast starting tomorrow. I wouldn't rule out an isolated shower today but it looks like we're going to stay on the dry side," said Simpkin.

There are thunderstorms forecast for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Tuesday, and remnants of those could pass over the Island, she said.

Last Monday another heat wave lasted three days, with daytime highs at 28-29 C and overnight lows of 18-20 C.

The Island had only three days of relief before another heat warning was issued for Sunday.

P.E.I.'s first heat wave of the year started on the last day of spring. Temperatures climbed over 30 C on June 19-20.