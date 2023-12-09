P.E.I. from above: What a new book tells us about the Island's past and future

An aerial view of Charlottetown in 1923 shows far less suburban sprawl than modern times. (Submitted/National Air Photo Library - image credit)

From shades of grey to vibrant colour, a new book by a UPEI professor gives a bird's eye view of Prince Edward Island's journey to the modern day through aerial photography.

Joshua MacFadyen's Time Flies provides an overview — literally — of P.E.I.'s changing urban, rural and coastal areas between 1935 and 2020.

The book's four chapters blend the aerial photos with historical analysis to show how the Island's communities and ecosystems have changed in those 85 years.

What emerged through the research was a tale of the transportation revolution's affect on our landscape, MacFadyen said.

"From rivers and railways to racetracks and roundabouts, the book is a study of how we get around on P.E.I.," he said. "As we moved pretty quickly to automobile transportation, the rest of the Island's shape pretty quickly followed."

Emerald Junction, one of P.E.I.'s railway hubs, is shown in this 1947 aerial photograph.

MacFadyen is an associate professor in the applied communication, leadership and culture program at UPEI. He also holds a Canada research chair in geospatial humanities.

Time Flies has been in the works for the past 10 years. Alan MacEachern, a colleague of MacFadyen's at Western University in Ontario, planted the seed of the idea while the two were studying aerial photos for a project involving Prince Edward Island National Park.

The book that sprouted from that seed includes between 40 and 45 photos of sites across the Island as it charts often-surprising changes to the landscape.

"Each one of them looks slightly different, but some of them — even the iconic ones — look very different," MacFadyen said. "Bonshaw Provincial Park and Robinsons Island in P.E.I. National Park, they're almost unrecognizable 85 years later, either from forest regrowth over old farms or from dramatic changes in Robinsons Island when they built the dike on the east end of it."

MacFadyen moved back to Prince Edward Island in 2018, and several of his students at UPEI helped him finish the book.

'It was really poignant'

The final draft was submitted for peer review in 2020, just weeks before post-tropical storm Fiona hit the province. The devastation further highlighted the research MacFadyen had been doing.

"It was really poignant," he said. "I was thinking quite a bit about, 'Are we ready for more events like that?' And I think you'd have to say no."

Another major theme to emerge from the photographs was an agricultural transition.

While the province is almost evenly split between urban and rural areas today, MacFadyen said the early photos show about 14,000 smaller farms spread across P.E.I. Now there are less than 1,200, mostly larger ones.

Even so, updated environmental protections have led to a greener province as waterways and wetlands are more protected. The newer photos also show a boom in aquaculture, he said, with harbours and rivers becoming littered with buoys.

MacFadyen 2023 Time Flies, 1968 Charlottetown, west end, Government of PEI

Government Pond in the southwest end of Charlottetown is clearly visible in 1968. Later it was mostly paved over to create a parking lot. (Government of PEI)

But the cost of urbanization and modern transportation present some of the more striking images — the photo of Government Pond, for example, mostly paved over to create parking for Charlottetown's provincial government offices at the foot of Kent Street.

MacFadyen explains it's all part of suburban sprawl and people's willingness to move "toward" cities but not quite "into" them.

"It's a legacy of the city's development in a period where people drove farther and farther… from the core of the city," he said.

MacFadyen 2023 Time Flies, 2020 Charlottetown, west end, Government of PEI

This is the author's third book, which will eventually be accompanied by an interactive website where readers can investigate several aerial photographs from the collection.

MacFadyen gathered most of the images from the National Air Photo Library in Ottawa and the P.E.I. government's own archives.

He thinks the images highlight that the province has needed a land-use plan for a long time. Some communities have disappeared from the maps, while many that remain are rapidly growing without a plan.

MacFadyen hopes readers will gain a better understanding of how the Island's landscape has changed, for better or worse, and make informed decisions about how they want the shape of the Island to evolve in the future.

"We need to make better decisions going forward in a time of climate change, but we also need to demand that our government makes better decisions."