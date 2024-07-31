P.E.I.'s Alysha Corrigan 'feeling the love' after Olympic silver medal win

Charlottetown native Alysha Corrigan celebrates after scoring a try against New Zealand during the women's rugby sevens final at Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Tuesday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Charlottetown native Alysha Corrigan said she's been on a "roller coaster of emotions" since winning a silver medal with the Canadian women's rugby 7s team at the Olympic Games in Paris on Tuesday.

"I don't even know if it's sunk in yet," Corrigan told host Mitch Cormier on Island Morning.

"It's so special to be able to share this moment with the group, and family and friends."

The team was ranked fifth going into the Olympics but scored a stunning upset against the favoured Australia in the semi-final earlier Tuesday to advance to the gold medal match against New Zealand.

Canada forward Alysha Corrigan, right, eludes New Zealand back Portia Woodman-Wickliffe during the Olympic women's rugby sevens gold medal match in Paris on Tuesday.

Corrigan eludes New Zealand back Portia Woodman-Wickliffe during the gold medal match Tuesday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Corrigan scored a key try near the end of the first half against New Zealand to put Canada up 12-7.

New Zealand responded in the second half, and the final score was 19-12.

Squad turned it around

The women's rugby 7s team started the tournament with a loss to New Zealand, but quickly turned things around.

"We had to look at ourselves and be like, 'Is this the tournament that we want to have or are we going to decide to turn this around and come here and actually compete for a medal, like we said?'" said Corrigan.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Silver medalists of Team Canada celebrate on the podium during the Women's Rugby Sevens medal ceremony following the Women's Rugby Sevens matches on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Corrigan, third from right, receives her silver medal Tuesday alongside her rugby 7s teammates. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

She said the squad knew it would be a tough battle against France in the quarter-finals, especially in front of a raucous hometown crowd — which Corrigan said fuelled the team's fire even more.

"A moment that I'll never forget is when we ran out against France and we were waiting for them to run out and then the crowd was just cheering so loud for them," she said.

"It was incredible just to be part of history."

Corrigan said the support from her family and friends has been invaluable.

"I could get emotional just thinking about it, really," she said. "I definitely have been feeling the love."

Rugby growing in Canada

After the Canadian women's rugby 7s team won bronze at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, there was huge growth for the sport in Canada, she said.

"I just know that now it's just going to probably grow even more, which is amazing," Corrigan said. "If we can inspire somebody to pick up a rugby ball for the first time, then we did our job."

Corrigan has become the second Islander to ever win an Olympic medal at the summer games — and the first since 1912.

"The support from P.E.I., and the support from Canada, it's been incredible," Corrigan said.

She said she plans to celebrate with Islanders when she gets home from Paris.