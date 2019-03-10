P.E.I. cheerleading squads gear up for national competition

The stands were full at UPEI's Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre on Sunday as cheerleading squads from across the Island took to the blue mat to showcase their skills.

Nine teams, with athletes ranging from six to 25, performed routines they've been preparing for months for a crowd of family and community members.

The event was hosted by UPEI's cheerleading squad in an effort to raise awareness about the sport on the Island.

Adora Bustard, organizer and coach for UPEI's squad, said cheerleading is still relatively new to the Island, but has been growing quickly.

"Five years ago there was really only one cheerleading gym on P.E.I," Bustard said. "Every year there are more and more teams popping up.

"This is the first year that there's ever been nine, so I'm just hoping there will be more and more every year."

'The more the sport will grow'

The squads, representing UPEI, Holland College, Grace Christian School and two Island cheerleading gyms, are gearing up for national cheerleading championship in Halifax at the end of the month.

Andrea Berube, head coach of Passion Elite Cheer and Holland College, has been involved with cheerleading on P.E.I. for more than decade and started the province's first all-star club.

"The sport has really started to grow on P.E.I. after many, many years," Berube said.

She said she's glad her teams had the chance to perform their routines for friends and family on the Island — something squads rarely have the chance to do.

