P.E.I. company offered $150K deal on Dragons' Den

It wasn't quite the deal they came looking for, but two P.E.I. entrepreneurs accepted an offer on CBC's Dragons' Den Thursday night.

Jeff Ellsworth, one of Canada's top softball players, and his brother-in-law Jeff Keough had asked for $150,000 for 20 per cent of their company, Exit Speed. The company developed and sells a swing training aid that fits over baseball and softball bats to help players build strength and hitting power.

"It's a very simple product but sometimes the simplest products are often the best," Keough said during the pitch.

Ellsworth, wearing his Team Canada softball jersey and the gold medal he won at the 2015 Pan-Am Games, invited Nick Shailes of Australia, who he called the top-ranked player in the world, to demonstrate the Exit Speed product.

The company describes it as a "durable terry cloth, pendant-shaped tail approximately three-feet in length that attaches to the bat via a metal-supported grip that slides onto the barrel of the bat."

The cloth creates resistance equivalent to a traditional donut weight for the first half of the swing, but on the second half of the swing causes drag which trains the batter's "full range of swing muscles," according to the company's website.

All six Dragons expressed interest in the company and product, but felt the valuation was too high. The company had been launched for just three weeks when they appeared before the Dragons in May, 2018. They said they had $25,000 in sales at the time, with little marketing.

Four of the Dragons bowed out, including Michele Romanow who said she saw the product as great not just for baseball and softball but for many sports.

"The problem is you've priced your deal out of the ballpark," she said.

