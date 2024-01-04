All P.E.I. emergency departments experiencing longer than usual wait times

Health P.E.I. said all Island hospital emergency departments were seeing higher patient volumes than average on Thursday. (Steve Bruce/CBC - image credit)

Wait times at all emergency departments on Prince Edward Island are longer than usual due to an increased numbers of patients showing up for medical care, Health P.E.I. said Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the agency said anyone with a less-severe illness or injury should expect a longer wait, while those with more serious issues will be seen more quickly.

Health P.E.I. said people with serious health problems should continue to seek care at the emergency department and stay in the emergency department until they've been seen.

Estimated hospital emergency department wait times are available here.

Health P.E.I. says people with less-urgent needs should make an appointment with their primary-care provider if they have one, or visit a pharmacy or walk-in clinic. People without a family doctor or nurse practitioner can also opt for accessing the virtual care program offered through Maple free of charge.

People can also call 811 to ask to speak to an experienced registered nurse if they are not sure how serious their issue is.

The health authority said anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when: