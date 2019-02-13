P.E.I. government, Sport P.E.I. working to protect youth in sport against abuse

The P.E.I. government and Sport P.E.I. say they're taking measures to protect youth in sport, responding to a series by CBC News and Sports on abuse in amateur sport in Canada.

In a written statement to CBC News, the minister responsible for sport, Robert Mitchell, says P.E.I. requires that all provincial sports organizations have an abuse and harassment policy.

Those policies must be confirmed yearly as part of annual funding agreements between the sport division and provincial sports organizations.

Mitchell said the sport organization may choose to develop its own policy or use the policy of its national organization.

He also said his department is working with Sport P.E.I. to do "a much deeper dive into these policies to determine what gaps (if any) may exist and what needs to be put in place to address such gaps."

"The policies allow organizations a tool to use if something does happen," said Gemma Koughan, executive director of Sport PEI.

"If there's a complaint or an issue, the policies will guide the provincial organization in terms of how to manage that situation and it helps them because it takes some of the emotion out of it."

'Rule of two'

Mitchell said criminal record checks are mandatory as part of the Canada Games program but are also a "good risk management practice" for all sports organizations.

The province and Sport P.E.I. also promote the "rule of two," requiring at least two trained or certified coaches be with a minor athlete in potentially vulnerable situations, one of them the same gender as the athlete.

If a coach is not available, the rule suggests a screened volunteer, parent or other adult.

"It's a level of protection so that you don't have one adult one-on-one with a youth, for protection for both parties," Koughan said.

"Short of a medical emergency, there should always be two adults with children and youth."

