P.E.I. man who murdered his wife 30 years ago granted unescorted passes from custody

Shirley Ann Duguay's body was found in Prince County a year after she disappeared from her home in 1994. Her estranged husband, Doug Beamish, was later convicted of second-degree murder. (Submitted by Marie Arsenault - image credit)

Thirty years after Shirley Ann Duguay was murdered on P.E.I. by her estranged common-law husband, her younger sister Marie Arsenault says she is still struggling to accept what happened.

It only got worse on Friday when Doug Beamish, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison, was granted unescorted temporary passes from custody after a Parole Board of Canada hearing.

"It was very hard to take," Arsenault said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "I think that a life sentence should be a life sentence."

Duguay was 32 when her body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area in Prince County, a year after she disappeared from her home on Oct. 3, 1994. The case garnered much media attention, and was featured in at least two true-crime TV shows.

Duguay left behind five children, who now have children of their own who never knew their grandmother.

Arsenault said it's unfair that Beamish can experience things Duguay can't.

"He's still breathing. He's living. His family can go and talk to him. They can touch him, they can hug him… but our family, we're left with her stone."

Marie Arsenault says the thought of her sister's killer returning to P.E.I. makes her 'nauseous.' (Ken Linton/CBC)

The parole board hearing lasted a little more than an hour on Friday.

"We look at your current offence — and your current offence is a very, very serious one," parole board member Bill Innis said during the hearing.

"You took the life of another individual in a very violent and callous manner, and the board does not lose sight of the very harmful effects that your crime has had upon the victim herself and upon the victim's family members."

But Innis said Beamish had made progress while in custody.

"The next logical step in your slow and your gradual reintegration into the community … is, of course, the unescorted temporary absences. The board sees the plan for those as being viable."

Beamish will be given two 72-hour unescorted temporary absences from custody in the Moncton area. That will be followed by a 60-day unescorted pass to a halfway house, also in Moncton.

Shirley Ann Duguay

Shirley Ann Duguay is buried in a graveyard in Egmont Bay, P.E.I. (Marie Arsenault)

There are conditions posed on Beamish's release. He must not consume alcohol or drugs, he can't contact the victim's family, and he must report any relationships to his parole officer.

Police in the greater Moncton area are "cautiously" supportive of the plan, his parole officer said during the hearing.

'A constant struggle'

At the hearing, Arsenault told the parole board members there isn't a day goes by that she doesn't think of her "heart of gold" big sister, whom she described as caring and nurturing.

"Since my sister, Shirley, was murdered, it has been a constant struggle," she said.

Arsenault pointed out that for more than two decades, Beamish took no responsibility for the murder, showed no remorse, and exhibited little to no change in his ability to control his temper.

She asked that he never be allowed to return to P.E.I.

"Just the thought of that makes me nauseous and ill," she said.

'I lost control'

Beamish said it would not be in his best interest — or that of Duguay's family — to return to the Island after his release.

During the hearing, he told the court the murder wasn't planned or deliberate, and admitted that for many years he was in denial about what he had done.

He said the confrontation back in 1994 started with a conversation about the custody of their children.

"I lost control," said Beamish, now bald with a white beard hanging down to his chest, and wearing a blue T-shirt for the hearing. "I didn't think of the consequences of what my actions were going to be."

Duguay was caring and nurturing with a 'heart of gold,' her sister says. (Submitted by Marie Arsenault)

Those consequences included having no contact with five of his children, Beamish said. He said he does have contact with one son.

"I understand exactly why they don't want to have any contact with me," he said of the other children during the hearing.

Beamish had already been granted a package of escorted temporary absences to attend AA meetings, complete community service, and have contact with a family member on one occasion.

The parole board heard those went well.

He was then granted work releases, to carry out duties at two different workplaces in Moncton. Those releases have just been renewed for another six months.