P.E.I.'s municipal police forces trying to fill gaps as more officers jump to RCMP

Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Robert Menendez, the disgraced former U.S. senator from New Jersey, should spend at least 15 years in prison following his corruption conviction, after he betrayed voters by putting his office "up for sale" in exchange for bribes, U.S. prosecutors said. The recommendation was filed on Thursday night in Manhattan federal court, a week after Menendez's lawyers pleaded for leniency, citing the 71-year-old's age, decades of public service, charitable works, devotion to family, and financial and professional ruin. Probation officers recommended a 12-year prison term, which Menendez's lawyers described as an effective "death sentence."