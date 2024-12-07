P.E.I. roadside checkpoint held to discourage impaired driving during holidays

MADD Canada and the RCMP used a roadside checkpoint on Saturday to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving as the holiday season approaches.

Brenda Simmons, a MADD Canada member, was at the checkpoint in Stratford, P.E.I. She said impaired driving is a "terrible issue" on P.E.I.

"I know it's slowing traffic down," Simmons said of the checkpoint, "but for that one minute people could just think about what they might be able to do to stop impaired driving."

Simmons's son, Jacob, died in 2020 at the age of 27 after he was hit by an impaired driver while cycling. He is the face of MADD Canada's 2024 red ribbon campaign, which runs annually from Nov. 1 to the end of January to promote sober driving during the holidays.

Jacob's face was on the bookmarks handed out at the checkpoint.

Jacob Simmons, who died in 2020 after being hit by a drunk driver while cycling, is the face of the 2024 MADD Canada red ribbon campaign. His mother, Brenda Simmons, says Jacob's story and images will help make a personal contact with people across the country.

Jacob Simmons, who died in 2020 after being hit by a drunk driver while cycling, is the face of MADD Canada's red ribbon campaign. (Connor Lamont/CBC)

"I really want to do everything we can to prevent another family from having this terrible experience," Simmons said.

Karen Clinton, the chapter president for MADD Kings and Queens P.E.I., said the conversations with motorists are crucial.

"We're giving them a visual reminder to drive safe and sober," she said.

"And sometimes it just takes that interaction with someone so that whenever they are engaging in festivities later on in the month, they kind of maybe have that reminder that they did meet someone, chat or receive something that has some safe and sober driving information."

More needed to stop impaired driving

P.E.I. Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson said everything must be done to prevent impaired driving on P.E.I. Automatic roadside penalties for drivers caught under the influence of alcohol or drugs are being looked at by the province, something Thompson says he would like to see implemented.

"Whatever we can do to make a difference we'll look at," he said.

Simmons said people need to try to stop others from driving under the influence, make plans ahead of time to get home safely or report impaired driving to 9-1-1.

"Somebody knew that the woman who killed Jacob was going to leave and drive impaired, and if they had called he might still be here," she said.