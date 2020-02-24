P.E.I. Special Olympics athletes 'feeling the nerves' as games set to begin

Thirty-eight athletes from Team PEI are competing in the Special Olympics Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ont. this week.

The Special Olympics Winter Games happen every four years and bring together 1,200 athletes, coaches and staff from across Canada to compete in eight events.

"It's always just an inspiring time to see athletes give it their absolute best on the field of play and just see their abilities really shine," Team PEI chef de mission Matthew McNally told CBC Radio's Angela Walker.

The P.E.I. contingent departed Sunday morning, had a rest day Monday, and will participate in the opening ceremonies Tuesday.

Island athletes are competing in seven events including 5-pin bowling, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speed skating.

"It's a mix of emotions — a lot of athletes are really excited to be here, but they are feeling the nerves competing at kind of the national level," McNally said.

"We're trying to focus on their individual efforts and focus on giving it their best, and seems to be working."

Great chance of medals

All 38 Island athletes qualified for the national event at the provincial games in Miramichi, N.B., last year.

Submitted by Special Olympics P.E.I. More

"All of our athletes that attend this week have a great chance of giving it their best and being rewarded on the podium," said McNally.

Other than the prospect of medals, McNally said the athletes are excited to socialize with competitors from other provinces and have many social events planned, including games and crafts nights and a dance.

"It's certainly a highlight for many of our athletes when we're travelling to major competitions like this," he said. "For me, I'm just here to soak it up and really cheer everyone on."

P.E.I.'s curling team starts playing Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the events begin Wednesday and run until Saturday.

