P.E.I. swimmer ready to represent Canada at Special Olympics

Kensington swimmer Roy Paynter is spending a lot time in the pool these days.

He's getting ready to represent Canada on an international stage at the upcoming Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi. The competition runs from March 14-21.

"I leave this coming Wednesday and I've been training, constantly training," Paynter said.

The 21-year-old is the only athlete from P.E.I. on Team Canada. He qualified after a strong showing at the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in 2018, where he took home five medals, including two gold.

"I was speechless," he said."I didn't know what to do."

All in the family

Paynter has been swimming for most of his life. Throughout that time, his mother, Sarah Paynter, has been alongside him on the pool deck, as his coach.

"My mom swam, too, and I just wanted to make her proud," Roy said.

And there's been no shortage of pride as Sarah has watched her son compete over the years.

"Going to Canada Games — he went twice — going to nationals, making worlds. There's a lot of proud moments with him," Sarah said.

Roy and Sarah both say their mother-son relationship has helped him to become a stronger athlete, though they say there are also challenges.

"It's hard to separate the two," Sarah said. "You know their potential, you know their quirks, but you still have to be the coach and be professional about it."

'On top of the world'

Sarah has coached her son in all of his competitions, so the upcoming international competition will be a new experience for them both. She will not be coaching him in Abu Dhabi, but just cheering him on from the stands.

"It'll be difficult. I won't be able to tell him what to do and how to do it," Sarah said.

"You coach them for so long and all of a sudden this is like their glory moment and you hope they do well."

Roy and Sarah say they both feel a mix of excitement and nervousness as he prepares to head off to the games. Most of all, Sarah wants her son to have fun.

Roy is looking forward to trying his best, and enjoying the whole experience.

"I feel like I'm on top of the world."

