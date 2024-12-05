P.E.I. town backs away from pickleball plan that prompted mayor to resign

KENSINGTON, P.E.I. — A central P.E.I. town has decided not to proceed with a contentious pickleball plan that cost the community its mayor.

A news release from the Town of Kensington says it is abandoning its plan to accept funding for six new pickleball courts, reversing a decision last week that prompted its mayor of 10 years to resign.

The news release Tuesday says that while the local pickleball club was initially excited about getting new courts, the plan does not ultimately align with its priorities.

The town says the club could not commit to the courts' upkeep, and the municipal council has more pressing projects to focus on.

Former Kensington mayor Rowan Caseley has said he felt the council's decision last week to accept $270,000 in funding for the $289,000 pickleball facility was a vote of non-confidence in his leadership.

Caseley had advised the council not to move forward with the project, but he said local pickleball players assembled in the chambers in an effort to influence the vote.

