P.E.I. turning off cell phones in classrooms

Details of a new policy removing cell phones from P.E.I. classrooms will be released Tuesday, Education Minister Natalie Jameson announced on Island Morning.

"This is an important step forward as we start to really take a deep dive in terms of what technology can look like in our classrooms," said Jameson.

"We just want to make sure that we limit it for a variety of reasons, including the mental health of our students and limiting distractions."

More details will come in the form of a ministerial directive, she said.

The policy will be different in elementary schools and in junior and senior high schools.

For Kindergarten to Grade 6 phones will be required to be out of view, powered off or set to silent.

In Grades 7 to 12 cell phones will have to be stored away and powered off during instructional time.

These new rules are in line with national trends, Jameson said.

