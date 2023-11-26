P.E.I. woman hopes lavender labyrinth will bring comfort to those who need it

The fountain at the centre of the Lavender labyrinth will be surrounded by benches and more than 1,000 lavender plants, says Xandra van der Geer. (Victoria Walton/CBC - image credit)

On Xandra van der Geer's property in Belfast, if you look toward the south, you can still see downed trees from post-tropical storm Fiona. But if you look in any other direction, something new is already starting to grow.

Van der Geer first came up with the idea for a mental health garden more than two years ago.

"Everybody, but here on P.E.I. as well, we went through quite a lot of things," she said. "We had COVID and after COVID came our friend Fiona. And then a lot of people had to deal with other stuff. Me myself, I had cancer in between."

Originally from the Netherlands but living on P.E.I. now for almost two decades, van der Geer says she wanted to share this acre of her rural property with others.

"I did it in Wheatley River when we lived there too, with the neighbourhood and people who didn't have what I had, like a trail on the property," she said. "And here, I had the feeling I had to do it a little bigger."

So van der Geer, who runs Red Sands Floral Farm, decided to create a lavender labyrinth. There are now more than 1,000 tiny lavender plants, and almost 300 more still on their way. By spring, they will grow to knee height, creating a smell that's overwhelmingly floral and soothing.

"It's the smell of it when you walk through it. And the colour of it is really calming for the soul and for your minds and everything," said van der Geer.

Set up in a spiralling pattern, the lavender looks almost like a maze. But not quite, says van der Geer. "A maze you can go different ways, a labyrinth you can't."

Funding opportunity available

The lavender is just one part of the mental health garden van der Geer is building on her property. It will also have an 2.5-metre tall hedgerow for privacy, made of hydrangeas and lilacs, as well as magnolia trees and a grape vine twining along a wooden fence.

"I really hope that people can come and relax and have a good feeling here and can unwind and just get rid of their problems," she said.

All proceeds from the garden will go toward the P.E.I. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association. When it opens on June 29, entry will be $5 per person, but van der Geer is still working on coming up with family rates. And she wants it to be free for those who need it.

Up until now, the floral farmer has paid for everything out of pocket. But she's hoping to partner with local companies who would get their name on the garden if they help fund it.

The full mental health garden will be more luscious come spring, when the lavender begins to grow and the magnolia trees bloom.

Van der Geer wanted everything to stay on the Island, and that includes sourcing for materials. The lavender itself is from Jolly Farmer in New Brunswick, and in the middle of the garden will be a solar-powered concrete fountain, surrounded by three benches, all made by Lambe Concrete. She says it's where people can sit for a minute in the middle of the labyrinth, smelling the lavender and taking in the moment.

"I can only imagine that there's people who want to drop by and just have their easel here and do painting," van der Geer said. "And I find hearing water dripping is really soothing, as well."

There's still more to be done, including adding a playground for children, and open-front barn to the area for people to sit and have picnics, to stay out of the rain, or host weddings.

Inspired by psalm

Before frost hits, van der Geer has to cover the tiny lavender seedlings with a floating row cover so they will survive the winter. The plants may be small now, "but they will all grow," van der Geer reassures.

As she walks through the labyrinth, van der Geer recalls the psalm that inspired her to install the fountain in the middle.

"It goes 'all our thirsty, all our weak, come to the fountain. Dip your heart in the stream of life. Let the pain in the sorrow be washed away by the waves of your mercy,'" she says.

The wooden fence will stretch around half the garden, and be covered in a grapevine in the warmer months.

She's walked the labyrinth a couple of times, and each time thinks about what the finished garden will bring to people.

"We went through a lot of stuff. Everybody did. I'm not alone," she says. "Mental health issues became such a big, big problem on the Island and I think we need to step up and do something about it."

Whether it's the smell of the lavender, the trickle of the fountain or the fresh air, van der Geer hopes it brings a little peace to all, just as it did for her.

"When I was working on this, and it sounds maybe weird, I just smelled the lavender, and I just heard the fountain going and just working on it was really relaxing," she says. "I can only imagine how people will feel in here."