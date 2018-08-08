P.E.I. woman ranks high in national motocross

Liz Burke of Souris recovered from a tough first race to earn a third-place finish in the women's division of a national competition over the weekend.

The 20-year-old was competing in the Eastern Nationals series in Quebec. She was up against more than 30 riders and fought back from a tough race.

"First moto I ended up actually hitting a fence. Came off on a jump and it kicked me sideways and the fence was the only thing that stopped me, but just got back up and kept on going," said Burke.

"Second moto I had a solid finish in third place and ended up with a third overall for the series."

Burke finished fourth in the same series last year. She plans to compete again next summer and hopes to improve once more.

In the meantime she'll be back at UPEI in the fall for her fourth year in the kinesiology program.

More P.E.I. news