P.E.I. women's Gaelic football team to play debut games this weekend

For the first time ever, P.E.I. is entering a women's team in the Eastern Canadian Gaelic Athletic Association Championships, according to the Island's Gaelic athletic association.

The team will be playing Gaelic football, which combines the skills of soccer, rugby, basketball and volleyball.

Mary Ellen Hurley, a member of the team, says learning to play a game that combines four sports has been a great experience with her teammates.

"It's a new sport but it's sports we all grew up with," she said."Anyone who steps on the field, gets the ball in their hand and gives it a try, it's just a fun time, a fun experience."

Hurley joined the new women's team after hearing about the men's team. While at one of the men's matches, she was asked if they could get some women interested and form a team.

So, Hurley and another team member practised with the men's team and played with the Halifax women's team at a tournament in Ottawa.

Tournament in Charlottetown this weekend

Over time, word began to spread about the women's team on P.E.I. and people were coming out to learn the game, first indoors then outside on the pitch.

Recruiting continued and Hurley said by last month they had 14 committed players on the team — enough to form a team and have substitutes for the competition this weekend.

Hurley said she hopes having the tournament on the Island will help to show the sport to others, especially younger players who may want to form a junior team.

The Eastern Canadian Gaelic Athletic Association Championships will be held in Charlottetown on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the East Royalty Parkman Sports Complex.

Three sports will be played at the competition — Gaelic football, hurling and camogie — will be played and the games begin 8:30 a.m.

