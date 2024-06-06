Who Is P.J. Washington's Wife? All About Alisah Chanel

Dallas Maverick player P.J. Washington married his wife in 2023

Glenn James/NBAE/Getty ; Alisah Chanel Instagram Left: P.J. Washington during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on May 28, 2024. Right: Alisah Chanel.

P.J. Washington took a second shot at love with influencer Alisah Chanel.

The couple began dating after Washington's relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Renner. The NBA star then proposed to Chanel in August 2022 and she announced their news on Instagram.

“Soooooo….. this happened this morning," she wrote. "Issa fiancée. WOW babe you did that. I LOVE YOU."

The Dallas Mavericks player married Chanel in October 2023 in a glamorous wedding as featured on her Instagram account. The pair share one son together, Preston, who was born in 2022. Washington and Chanel are also co-parents to her son from a previous relationship, Aiden Licastro, and his son from his relationship with Renner, Paul Jermaine Washington III, who was born in 2021.

In addition to being a mother and supportive wife, Chanel has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur and influencer.

So who is P.J. Washington's wife? Here’s everything to know about Alisah Chanel and her relationship with the NBA star.

She is from North Carolina

P.J. Washington Instagram P.J. Washington and Alisah Chanel.

Chanel was born in Charlotte, N.C. on July 31, 1997. She and Washington currently reside in Dallas as he was traded to the Mavericks in early 2024.

Chanel shared a brief tour of their new home on her TikTok in September 2023, which features a spacious kitchen, pool and even an elevator. She captioned the video, “POV: you just bought your dream house with the love of your life ... Still doesn’t feel real.”

Chanel is an influencer

Alisah Chanel Instagram P.J. Washington and Alisah Chanel.

Chanel is known for her social media presence, amassing over half a million followers on Instagram and over 200,000 on TikTok.

She considers herself a beauty and fitness influencer and has worked with many fitness, lifestyle and beauty brands over the years.

They got married in a lavish, rose-filled ceremony

Alisah Chanel Instagram P.J. Washington and Alisah Chanel.

The couple said “I do” on Oct. 28, 2023, in a ceremony attended by friends and family. According to the carousel shared on Chanel’s Instagram captioned, “THE WASHINGTONS 💍 Part 1,” the wedding featured a ton of bling and white roses surrounding the altar.

Washington’s ex-girlfriend, Renner, congratulated the pair, commenting, “Congrats ya’ll!!!” on the photos.

Washington and Chanel have a blended family

Alisah Chanel Instagram Left: P.J. Washington and son Preston. Right: Alisah Chanel and kids Preston and Aiden.

Washington and Chanel share a son, Preston, born in December 2022. The couple also co-parent Washington’s son, Paul, who was born in 2021 and Chanel’s son, Aiden, who was born in 2017.

“No better feeling,” Washington wrote on X (formerly Twitter) of his life as a dad.

The power forward also shared family photos on his social media in 2023. In the pictures, Washington and the boys wore black and white tuxedos, while Chanel wore a black dress. The NBA player captioned the images, “My World."

Washington loves giving his wife presents

Alisah Chanel Instagram Alisah Chanel.

Washington has shown his love and appreciation for Chanel with some gifts over the past few years.

In February 2024, Chanel announced on Instagram that her husband had gifted her a Birkin bag and a Patek Phillipe watch. In April, she expressed her gratitude once again when Washington gifted her a Range Rover. She captioned a TikTok video of the vehicle being delivered to her home, “I love him real bad.”

She often shares photos with her children

Alisah Chanel Instagram Alisah Chanel and her kids Preston and Aiden.

Chanel is open about her journey as a parent, showcasing her kids' sweet moments and milestones on her Instagram.

For her oldest son's birthday, she celebrated with a heartfelt post. "BIG 7❗️Happy birthday to my first born I can’t believe you’re growing so fast you’re making me feel old 😩 I love you sugaaaa & there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you 🤍," she wrote.

Chanel has also shared photos of her and her youngest son, Preston, attending Washington's games, sitting courtside and posing together.

