S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading amid losses in base metal stocks

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets traded higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.19 points at 21,756.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 24.95 points at 38,011.35. The S&P 500 index was up 8.88 points at 4,976.11, while the Nasdaq composite was up 11.19 points at 15,293.20.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.81 cents US compared with 72.74 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down 62 cents at US$81.60 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.04 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$59.10 at US$2,354.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$4.47 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press