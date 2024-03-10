P-Valley’s Nicco Annan to front docuseries inspired by the show

P-Valley actor Nicco Annan has been announced as the host of a docuseries inspired by the world of the show.

Down in the Valley will delve into what life is like in the Deep South, showcasing the people, culture, music, ancient rituals, and, of course, the strip clubs.

Annan, who plays Uncle Clifford in the show after originating the role on creator Katori Hall's original stage play, will serve as an executive producer as well as host.

In a press release, he said: "I can't wait for y'all to get a taste of this fiercely unpredictable, deep-dive dance into Southern culture.

"It's a black mirror of sorts. Going through the experience of watching Down in the Valley, the audience will immerse and connect with culture beyond the narrow lens of their everyday neighborhoods, and see through a mirrored reflection the forgotten Black American South like never before. Down in the Valley… it is what it is!!!"

Starz President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby added: "P-Valley has authentically captured Southern Black culture in our fictional world of Chuccalisa and piqued the curiosity of our Pynk Posse to learn more.

"Down in the Valley is a natural companion to our hit scripted series and we're thrilled to be working again with Nicco as he invites audiences for a cultural exchange and understanding of the real South.

"Viewers will be captivated by the parallels drawn between the real-life experiences of Southern communities and the compelling narratives Katori shares in P-Valley."

Down in the Valley will consist of six half-hour episodes and will release on Starz. It does not currently have a release date.

