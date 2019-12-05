Pa. Football Star Is Fatally Shot — and Suspect Is Twin Brother, a Standout on Same Team

A high school football star in Philadelphia was fatally shot on Sunday, and the suspected killer is his twin brother, who was also a football standout at the same school.

Philadelphia police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that Suhail Gillard, 18, died Sunday after being shot in the chest. The next day, his twin brother, Fayaadh was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes.

Police responded to a report of a person with the gun, the statement says, but police have not commented further on the circumstances of the killing or a possible motive.

NBC Philadelphia reports the twins were seniors at Mastery Charter North High School, and that Suhail was a three-time All-Public League running back. A tweet by Mickey Grace, an assistant coach with the football team, said Fayaadh also made the All-Public team who played running back and linebacker.

John Davidson, Mastery’s head coach, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Suhail had multiple colleges interested in him.

School principal Chris Ziemba told the paper, “Suhail was a beloved student. He was an amazingly strong member of our community. He got along with everyone. He stood up for everyone. He was extremely bright. So capable. He was amazing on the football field. He had an amazingly bright future ahead of him.”

Days before the shooting, Grace celebrated the brothers’ selection to the All-Public team on Twitter, describing them as “twins who are different but their love of the game, work ethic & ridiculous pain tolerance made them incredibly coachable.”

The other 2 of 6 boys who received All-Pub honors are twins who are different but their love of the game, work ethic & ridiculous pain tolerance made them incredibly coachable. With my RBs the name of the game is decision making & I pray it’s a life lesson they keep with them. pic.twitter.com/WPKvRYq5Jy — Coach Mickey Grace (@Mickelod3on) November 29, 2019

Team captain Trenton Williams, 18, told The Inquirer he believes the shooting wasn’t intentional. “I know Fayaadh didn’t do it on purpose. I know it was an accident. That’s his twin. His twin would never do that. They had much love for each other. I just cried my eyes out.”

Fayaadh Gillard | Courtesy of Philadelphia Police Department More

In addition to murder, Fayaadh is charged with possession of an instrument of crime, unsworn falsification to authorities and obstructing justice.

The Inquirer reports he was released from custody after posting 10 percent of his $125,000 bail.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Fayaadh has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.