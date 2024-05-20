Pacers fans ready for Eastern Conference Finals
The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks to force a decider in their NBA Eastern Conference second-round series.
The Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014 as they defeat the Knicks, 130-109, in Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton recorded 26 points (6-12 3pt. FG) and 6 assists for the Pacers, while Pascal Siakam (20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) and Andrew Nembhard (20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) added a combined 40 points in the victory. Donte DiVincenzo tallied a Playoff career-high 39 points (9-15 3pt. FG) for the Knicks, while Alec Burks notched 26 points off the bench in the losing effort.
Top Plays from New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers,05/19/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — When the Indiana Pacers compiled one of the best offensive seasons in NBA history, they were just getting warmed up. For Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, they delivered something really spectacular. Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and the Pacers set an NBA playoff record by shooting 67.1% from the field, beating the New York Knicks 130-109 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 10 years. “We have a historic offense obviously, bu
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson carried the New York Knicks as far as he could, until he ended up like so many of his teammates. He broke his left hand Sunday in the second half of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, one final injury for a team that was decimated by them. Four key players were already unavailable by then, leaving the Knicks unable to slow down an Indiana Pacers team that was the highest-scoring team in the NBA and one that was far deeper. The Pacers won 130-109. “I’m prou
VANCOUVER — Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening. Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during
As legalized gambling becomes ubiquitous in North Carolina, former Hurricanes defenseman Aaron Ward is a cautionary tale. And it’s a tale he wants to tell.
After losing to the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes went through end-of-season exit interviews with an eye toward next season.
Relive Oleksandr Usyk's victory over rival heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in ten pictures.
DALLAS (AP) — A smiling Luka Doncic pumped his fist as he settled in next to Kyrie Irving to answer questions about the Dallas Mavericks advancing to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three seasons. Doncic's co-star wasn't there for the run that ended with a five-game loss to eventual champion Golden State two years ago. Irving hasn't played this deep in the playoffs since he and LeBron James were together in Cleveland seven years ago. And don't think that didn't occur to the
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele faced yet another major champion down the stretch and this time delivered some magic of his own. He swirled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the PGA Championship for his first major championship in another thriller at Valhalla. The birdie putt denied Bryson DeChambeau — and LIV Golf — a chance at another major title and put Schauffele in the record book with the lowest 72-hole score in major championship history. “I just kept tellin
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has been shorter, lighter and older than all of his opponents since he moved up to the heavyweight division. Usyk's heart and skill are enormous, and he overcame a major size disadvantage against Tyson Fury to become the world's first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. Usyk defeated Fury by split decision on Sunday, knocking down his hulking opponent in the ninth round and eventually earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-o
Rod Brind’Amour, who has guided the Hurricanes to the NHL playoffs — and to a first-round win — in each of his 6 seasons, will return on a multi-year deal.
EDMONTON — The clash of the Canadian clubs is going the limit. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers staved off elimination with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their best-of-seven, second-round playoff series on Saturday. “I thought the boys were ready from the start, we obviously knew what was at stake tonight,” said Oilers forward Dylan Holloway. “There was probably a bit