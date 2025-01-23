Pacers first game in Paris ends in a loss
Pacers first game in Paris ends in a loss
Pacers first game in Paris ends in a loss
Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and Matthews were each assessed minor penalties.
In the immediate aftermath of a tough playoff loss, you learn a lot about the mettle of NFL players. Will they blame someone else? Will they take responsibility? Will they be mature and measured about where and why their team fell short and what's next? After the…
Here is what went down between Igor Shesterkin and Brady Tkachuk from multiple people's perspectives.
The Chicago Blackhawks could trade Taylor Hall at some point this season. These three teams make sense for him if he's available.
The two recent Edmonton Oilers acquisitions on the back end should see game action soon.
Well, this isn't going to help. The narrative with the Kansas City Chiefs is that they get a lot of calls from officials, and the stats? Well, they're damning when you look at it. Now, this is where I'll say that this narrative tends to happen with teams that win…
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.
After Shelton reached the semifinals at the Grand Slam tournament, he followed his final answer at his news conference by saying: “One thing that I just want to say before we’re done: I’ve been a little bit shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters.” Djokovic eventually relented after receiving public apologies from the network and its employee, Tony Jones. “I don’t think that was just a single event,” Shelton said.
This is one of the best traditions in the world: when Buffalo Bills fans -- AKA Bills Mafia -- decide to support an NFL player (whether it's their own or from another team), they go all in and donate their money. Instead of ripping Bills kicker Tyler Bass after a p
The 26-year-old Finnish hockey player and Leigh founded From Us To You, a mental health initiative, in 2024.
Prince William spent a day in Toxteth, Liverpool and during a chat with a group of children at the Tiber Young People's Steering Group, where he spoke of a challenge he'd set his youngest son
It's never easy for a hotshot assistant coach to leave something he helped build. Over the last three years, former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was instrumental in helping revitalize a once-dormant franchise into a
Joe Mixon rightfully had some harsh words for the NFL on Twitter after a pretty costly blunder had the Houston Texans' running back invoking Connor McDavid, of all athletes, in his rant. We're a few days out from the mess that was the Kansas City Chiefs playoff victory over…
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in the divisional round. Here's what we know about his status ahead of the NFC championship.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
This comes after fans and players criticized the referees for making several controversial calls during the Chiefs’ recent game against the Houston Texans
Let's make one thing clear about how professional athletes usually think. Winning cures all. Full stop. End of story. It's undebatable. How else do you explain Amari Cooper's current mindset as a member of the Buffalo Bills, who are one w
The Bills have beaten the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs four times in the regular season but are winless in three playoff games as Buffalo aims to break that curse.
The Washington Commanders are off to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1992, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is a major reason for that turnaround. So, you best believe that a leader like Zach Ertz isn't going to let a dirty hit on Daniels…
New Bears head coach Ben Johnson made his expectations clear.