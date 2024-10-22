Pacers season begins Wednesday

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
NFL Fan Spoils Trump Campaign Video With 2 Brutal Salutes From The Crowd
The GOP nominee shared a clip that shows at least one other fan hitting him with the gesture at the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
- USA TODAY Sports
Did Bronny James make the Los Angeles Lakers roster?
With NBA regular season rosters revealed, we finally know whether or not LeBron James will get to play a regular season game with his son.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's Glorified Football Fantasy Went Too Far, Fans Say
"Stolen valor is disgusting wherever it happens," one angry fan wrote.
- FTW Outdoors
Aaron Rodgers unsurprisingly took a shot at Jets media after the team's SNF loss to the Steelers
Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. At his various peaks -- namely, his four MVP awards -- he felt impossible to defend. Based on his unserious approach and reaction to the New York Jets' disappointing 2-5 start, we've likely seen the clear end of…
- People
Caitlin Clark Goes Glam for Date Night with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery at Fever Gala
Clark and her boyfriend walked the red carpet at the Golden Gala fundraiser in Indianapolis to support the Pacers Foundation
- FTW Outdoors
Patrick Mahomes shockingly trucked Malik Mustapha at the goal line and NFL fans couldn't believe it
Considering that the Kansas City Chiefs have straight-up refused to run a quarterback sneak for years now, Patrick Mahomes is probably the last player you'd expect to unleash a truck stick on a defender. On top of that, 49ers safety Malik
- FTW Outdoors
Mike Tomlin had the slickest 5-word response to a question about starting Russell Wilson
You could say that Mike Tomlin deciding to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields was bold given how the latter has played so far in 2024, but it seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach knows what he's doing. And that's where he went after Sunday night's win
- FTW Outdoors
Amari Cooper hilariously asked for help after a Bills pre-snap audible and still scored a touchdown
In due time, the Buffalo Bills' recent trade acquisition, Amari Cooper, and franchise quarterback Josh Allen will likely have impeccable chemistry. Both the receiver and quarterback are simply
- USA TODAY Sports
Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
There are two "Monday Night Football" games on the docket for Week 7. What are they, and why is there a doubleheader?
- FTW Outdoors
Fox’s weird hologram Tom Brady added nothing useful to its broadcast just like the real Tom Brady
The more you listen to Tom Brady analyze Fox's No. 1 NFL game live every week, the more you wonder why he's getting paid nearly $400 million over 10 years to offer milquetoast critiques th
- The Canadian Press
Coach Cheryl Reeve says WNBA title was 'stolen' from the Lynx
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said the WNBA championship was “stolen” from the Lynx during her complaints about the officiating Sunday night.
- The Hockey News - Dallas Stars
Jamie Benn and Three Other Players Are Part of a Dying Breed in the NHL
The four players are grandfathered in to a 2013 rule change in the NHL.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Ex-Flyers Goalie Already Thriving With Maple Leafs
This former Philadelphia Flyers goalie is off to a strong start with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Superstar Gets Very Big Injury Update
This is certainly great news for the former Boston Bruins netminder.
- FTW Outdoors
Mic'd-up Saquon Barkley classily turned down a chance at his rushing record so Eagles backups could play
It was clear from the opening drive that Sunday's game against the Giants meant something extra for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. After all, it was his return game against his former team, and the Metlife Stadium crowd had booed
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins First-Rounder Signs With New Team
This former Boston Bruins first-round pick has signed with a new club.
- The Canadian Press
It may be a golden age for France in the NBA. And not just because of Victor Wembanyama
The reigning NBA rookie of the year. The reigning NBA defensive player of the year. The No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 overall picks in this year's NBA draft. They all have something in common.
- The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks
Tocchet Provides Update On Miller Ahead Of Canucks Game Against The Blackhawks
J.T. Miller was not at practice as the Vancouver Canucks prepare to take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
- FTW Outdoors
Taylor Swift shouted out Travis Kelce and the 6-0 Chiefs with Karma lyric at Miami Eras Tour
Taylor Swift wrapped up three nights at Hard Rock Stadium with her final Miami Eras Tour show on Sunday night. The shows were once again hugely popular, with celebrities like Serena Williams, Paul Mescal and Ashley Tisdale taking in the concert one of the three nig
- People
Travis Kelce Rocks Blue Corduroy Travel Outfit Ahead of Chiefs Game in California: ‘Midnights (Travis’ Version)’
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20