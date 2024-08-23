‘Pachinko is the best show Apple TV+ has made and everyone needs to watch it’

Pachinko is a sprawling story of one immigrant family's experience across four generations, based on Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name. (Apple TV+)

Pachinko's second season has landed on Apple TV+, marking the welcome return of one of best TV shows around — though not enough people know it.

Apple TV+ is a rare streaming service that only makes original stories, and while English-language shows like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Severance have cut through the noise the one that deserves subscribers' attention is Pachinko. Soo Hugh's TV adaptation of Min Jin Lee's novel is a masterpiece in every sense of the word, and season 2 only strengthens this argument.

Pachinko tells the story of four generations of a Korean family and their experiences after immigrating to Japan. Sunja (played by Kim Minha and Youn Yuh-jung) is the through line for viewers for the interconnected stories told between 1915 to 1989. Seasons 1 and 2 chart events from Korea under Japanese occupation, World War II, and Japan's bubble economy of the 1980s.

While Apple TV+'s English-language shows like The Morning Show, Ted Lasso and Severance have cut through the noise the one that deserves subscribers' attention is Pachinko. (Apple TV+)

It is one of TV's most poignant epics, jumping smoothly between timelines across Sunja's family life to tell a thought-provoking narrative about the Zainichi Korean experience. We see Sunja's early romance with Koh Hansu (Lee Minho) and the fallout of it when she learns he's married, as well as her children Noa and Mozasu's childhood during the war, and her grandson Solomon's (Jin Ha) quest to make something of himself no matter what it takes.

Read more: The best sci-fi shows to watch on Apple TV+

Season 2 opens in 1945 Osaka, with Sunja struggling to make ends meet for her family after her husband Baek Isak (Steve Sang-Hyun Noh) was taken away by secret police for seditious activity. Koh Hansu, now a rich gangster, is determined to remain in Sunja's life despite her displeasure over it, he still loves her and wants to provide for his biological son Noa (though for all Noa knows his father is in prison).

Sunja tries to provide for her two children by running a food stall alongside her sister-in-law Kyung-hee (Jung Eun-chae) whose husband, we learn, is working in a munitions factory in Nagasaki.

Pachinko is one of TV's most poignant epics, jumping smoothly between timelines across Sunja's family life to tell a thought-provoking narrative about the Zainichi Korean experience. (Apple TV+)

Alongside their tale of perseverance in the face of death and destruction during the war, viewers also witness older Sunja battling loneliness in 1989, as well as Solomon's mission to tear down the man blocking his path to greatness in the business world.

Pachinko has an abundance of riches, from its writing, to its sets, to the cast themselves — everything works in tandem to create a sprawling narrative that will move viewers immeasurably. It will make them laugh and it will make them cry, but most of all they will become fully invested in Sunja's family and wish for them to succeed across all timelines.

The show's serious subject matter might seem daunting, as might the prospect of watching a show that uses Korean, Japanese and English, but it is, without a doubt, worth overcoming that 1-inch barrier of subtitles (to quote Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho).

Pachinko has an abundance of riches, from its writing, to its sets, to the cast themselves — everything works in tandem to create a sprawling narrative that will move viewers immeasurably. (Apple TV+)

It's worth it for the upbeat title credits sequence alone, where the cast dance in a pachinko parlour, which is shown before every episode — with the understandable exception of one set in Nagasaki in August 1945. It's always such fun to watch the cast share in these joyous moments that it's a wonder there aren't more shows that let actors do the same.

Really, it's just one of the things that makes Pachinko stand out in a world fit to bursting with new shows every week, on dozens of streaming platforms and TV channels.

Watch: Pachinko's season 2 opening credits

The show's greatest strength is in its cast, with all the players from the youngest to the oldest delivering phenomenal performances. But it is Kim Minha who is the most breathtaking onscreen, lending Sunja a quiet resilience through her tender, thoughtful approach to the character.

Read more: To Minha Kim, Pachinko Is More Than Just a TV Show (Elle, 7-min read)

Rarely does a series deliver such an intelligent and intricate story such as this, one that feels poetic and graceful in how it moves between characters and decades. The heartache and longing felt by Sunja and her loved ones transcends the screen and into viewers minds with such beauty, making it truly feel like the hidden gem of Apple TV+.

It's almost criminal how underrated the series is, so if there is one message this article can leave you with it's this: You should be watching Pachinko, you will be better for it.

Pachinko season 2 airs new episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.