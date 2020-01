Members of the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers put aside their bad blood to join members of the Vancouver Canucks in beating the Atlantic Division 5-4, winning the NHL's 3-on-3 all-star tournament. Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk hit Oilers forward Zack Kassian in the teams' last meeting to set off the war of words, but the team put it together to grab the US$1-million prize.