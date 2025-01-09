Palisades fire live updates: Five killed as new Hollywood Hills blaze prompts further evacuations

Wildfires continue to rage over more than 27,000 acres in Southern California as crews struggled to contain the blazes.

So far, five people are dead, countless are hurt and more than 1,000 structures are in ruin as the blazes devastate Southern California. The Palisades Fire is now the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on residents to “conserve water to the extent that you can” as firefighters battle the historic blaze.

“But make no mistake, Los Angeles will rebuild stronger than ever,” she said.

A new blaze sparked in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, prompting even more evacuation orders in the area. The fire has burned more than ten acres so far.

Meanwhile, the Palisades Fire is now more than 15,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched some 10,600 acres.

The blazes have forced the evacuation of more than 260,000 residents, including more than 60,000 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, CNN reported as of Wednesday evening.

Homes have been destroyed across the LA area, including those owned by several celebrities. Dramatic pictures and videos from the scene show people scrambling to save personal belongings or use whatever resources they can find to try and salvage their residences.

Key Points

Mayor Karen Bass speaks on devastating fires: ‘Los Angeles will rebuild’

New blaze sparked in Hollywood Hills

California wildfire death toll: Five people killed as more than 150,000 evacuate

Some 1.5 million California customers are now without power

Palisades and Eaton fires both at zero percent containment

New blaze sparked in Hollywood Hills

03:15 , Katie Hawkinson

Yet another wildfire has broken out in southern California, this time in the Hollywood Hills area. The fire is quickly spreading and has already prompted new evacuation orders.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced the new blaze during a Wednesday evening news conference.

“I don’t have a lot of information,” Crowley said.

“I can tell you we’re throwing all of our available resources at it as we speak,” she added.

The blaze has burned at least 10 acres as of Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Five football fields a minute: How a perfect storm of extreme weather set off Los Angeles wildfires

03:00 , Justin Rohrlich

Tens of thousands of Southern California residents have evacuated their homes as multiple wildfires continue to devastate the area, abandoning vehicles, property, and other possessions in their haste to escape the flames now spreading at a rate of about five football fields per minute.

In all, more than 27,000 acres have been scorched by the flames, and at least five people have been killed.

“The smoke is a toxic soup,” Brian Rice, president of the statewide California Professional Firefighters union said on Wednesday, imploring tourists to stay out of the vicinity. “It’s not just the brush that’s burning, but homes are burning. Homes contain plastics that are built from petrochemical compounds. If you do not have to be in that area and breathe that environment in, don’t. It’s dangerous.”

Five football fields a minute: A perfect storm of extreme weather set off LA fires

‘All Gone’: Actor James Woods breaks down in tears recounting destruction of home in California fire

02:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Actor James Woods cried Wednesday while recounting the destruction of his home by the deadly California wildfires raging through the Los Angeles area.

Woods, 77, told CNN he lost his home in California’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood as devastating wildfires ripped through the region. Woods said his wife’s 8-year-old niece offered up her piggy bank to help rebuild their home.

“One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone,” Woods said as tears came to his eyes.

'All Gone': Actor James Woods breaks down in tears talking of home destroyed by fire

At least three arrested for looting in Los Angeles area

02:21 , Katie Hawkinson

Police have made three looting arrests amid the devastating wildfires, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said on Wednesday evening.

“Sometimes we talk about the looting and people who aren't listening,” Luna said. “I'm going to tell you, 99% of the people are listening, and I think that's why hopefully the injuries and fatalities and all those ugly things will stay down.”

01:36 , Katie Hawkinson

Firefighting units from Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona are responding to the Southern California wildfires, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

The fires are under active investigation.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and under active investigation by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the US Forest Service arson investigators,” Marrone said. “And the moment we learn the cause of this fire, we will advise the media.”

More than 1,700 firefighters battling Palisades Fire

01:28 , Katie Hawkinson

Some 1,700 firefighters are battling the Palisades Fire, considered the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles’s history, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said moments ago.

“I want to be very, very clear that this incident is very, very dynamic as we speak,” Crowley said. “The good news: the winds have subsided a bit enough to allow our fixed-wing and rotor-wing aircraft to provide critical air support to this fire.”

Palisades and Eaton fires both at zero percent containment

01:26 , Katie Hawkinson

The Palisades and Eaton fires, which together have burned more than 25,000 acres, are both at 0% containment, according to CalFire.

More than 150,000 people in the Los Angeles area are under evacuation orders as of Wednesday night. More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed, and the Palisades Fire is now considered the most destructive in Los Angeles’s history.

Mayor Karen Bass speaks on devastating fires: ‘Los Angeles will rebuild’

01:21 , Katie Hawkinson

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is providing an update this evening on the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

“Conserve water to the extent that you can,” Bass said. “We want to make sure that we are ready if we need more water.

“But make no mistake, Los Angeles will rebuild stronger than ever,” she continued.

Everyone should stay away from the areas impacted by the blaze, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Member Kathryn Barger.

“If you do not need to be in the area and you’ve been evacuated, please heed the evacuation warning, and if you don’t live in the area, please stay away,” she said. “I was shocked to see people walking around that don’t live up there, that are just taking a look at what’s going on. We have firefighters and first responders that are trying to do their job, and it’s important for us to all support them and make sure that we provide space so that they can get it done.”

700+ firefighters face Eaton blaze

01:13 , Katie Hawkinson

Some 750 firefighters are battling the Eaton Fire, Pasadena Fire Department Chief Chad Augustin said on Wednesday evening.

Planes are also dropping water to prevent additional spread, and firefighters are optimistic weather conditions will work in their favor in the coming days, he said.

The Eaton Fire destroys a building in Pasadena, California (AP)

Pasadena mayor, fire officials provide updates

01:06 , Katie Hawkinson

Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, said over 100,000 people are under evacuation orders and 100,000 people have been warned they’re in the danger zone, meaning they should evacuate as soon as possible.

“We have hundreds of homes that have been destroyed,” Gordo said, explaining that the city’s biggest challenge will be finding shelter for those displaced.

The Eaton fire is also draining water resources from the area, Pasadena Fire Department Chief Chad Augustin said, with winds and power outages also contributing to the blazes.

Eaton has burned more than 10,600 acres, he added.

Another round of Santa Ana winds may come early

00:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Another round of Santa Ana winds is expected to arrive as early as Thursday afternoon following a brief break tonight, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Gusts of up to 70 mph are possible in the mountains.

Learn how the Santa Ana winds are fueling California’s destructive wildfires this week from The Independent’s Rhian Lubin:

What are the Santa Ana winds that are fueling fires across Southern California?

Biden used LA fire briefing to tell the ‘good news’ of becoming a great-grandfather. It didn’t sit well with MAGAworld

00:30 , Katie Hawkinson

President Joe Biden is being blasted after he tried to inject a bit of levity into a briefing on the California widlfires by announcing he had become a great-grandfather.

However, the comment didn’t land and was condemned online given the disaster that was unfolding just miles away.

After noting that he’d received word that the home of his son Hunter — who is dad to new mom Naomi — had initially been believed to have burned down in the fire but was actually still standing, Biden revealed that he was now a proud great-grandfather, even as he appeared to be unsure of his grandchild’s gender at first.

Crews struggle to extinguish flames due to lack of water access

00:15 , Katie Hawkinson

A lack of water access has complicated firefighters’ ability to extinguish the wildfires devastating Southern California this week.

“A firefight with multiple fire hydrants drawing water from the system for several hours is unsustainable,” Mark Pestrella, the director of Los Angeles County Public Works, said.

However, the shortage isn’t due to a lack of water itself — but rather the delivery of the water, experts told CNN.

Hydrants throughout the Pacific Palisades, for example, went dry due to low water pressure early Wednesday after firefighters drew heavily from the city’s three major water tanks to battle the blazes, CNN reports.

“Those tanks help with the pressure on the fire hydrants in the hills in the Palisades, and because we were pushing so much water in our (main supply line), and so much water was being used … we were not able to fill the tanks fast enough,” Janisse Quiñones, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, said “The consumption of water was faster than we can provide water in a (main) line.”

Actors Cary Elwes and Lisa Marie Elwes lose home

Wednesday 8 January 2025 23:45 , Katie Hawkinson

Actors Cary Elwes and Lisa Marie Elwes have lost their southern California home amid the devastating wildfires scorching the Los Angeles area.

President Biden tells California residents, ‘We are with you'

Wednesday 8 January 2025 23:34 , Katie Hawkinson

President Joe Biden took to social media on Wednesday to offer his support for those impacted by the California wildfires.

“Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires,” Biden wrote on X. “At least two people have been killed. And many more are injured – including firefighters. It’s devastating. To the residents of Southern California: We are with you.”

“To the brave men and women who ran towards danger over the past 24 hours in Southern California, I want you to know your President, and the rest of the country, is with you,” he wrote in a second post. “You suited up and risked your lives to save the lives of your fellow Americans. We are indebted to you.”

Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires. At least two people have been killed. And many more are injured – including firefighters.



It’s devastating.



To the residents of Southern California: We are with you. pic.twitter.com/N0oValzP7l — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2025

To the brave men and women who ran towards danger over the past 24 hours in Southern California, I want you to know your President, and the rest of the country, is with you.



You suited up and risked your lives to save the lives of your fellow Americans. We are indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/8MXeeLf9iD — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2025

Wildfire death toll rises to five

Wednesday 8 January 2025 23:15 , Katie Hawkinson

At least five people have been killed by the wildfires raging across the Los Angeles area, the Associated Press reports.

The deaths were reported in Altadena and Pasadena, near where the Eaton fire rages on. The Pacific Palisades fire has also been deemed the most destructive in Los Angeles history.

Los Angeles firefighters battle flames as more than 150,000 people evacuate (EPA)

California officials order more than 150,000 people to evacuate

Wednesday 8 January 2025 23:00 , Katie Hawkinson

California officials have now ordered more than 150,000 people to evacuate as the destructive wildfires burn on.

More than 1.5 million customers are also without power as the blazes destroy thousands of structures in Southern California.

Some 1.5 million California customers are now without power

Wednesday 8 January 2025 22:47 , Julia Musto

Approximately 1,534,947 customers had no power by mid-Wednesday afternoon in California, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

More than 940,000 were in Los Angeles County.

A wildfire smoke advisory has been extended through Thursday

Wednesday 8 January 2025 22:41 , Julia Musto

WILDFIRE SMOKE ADVISORY EXTENDED (Thursday, January 8 - Wednesday, January 9):#PalisadesFire (Pacific Palisades), #EatonFire (Pasadena/Altadena area), and #HurstFire (near San Fernando) continue to affect our air quality: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX



For real time air quality… pic.twitter.com/5iiYGvlOqz — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) January 8, 2025

FAA expands ban on flights near Los Angeles wildfires: Report

Wednesday 8 January 2025 22:25 , Julia Musto

The Federal Aviation Administration has expanded a ban on non-firefighting aircraft over the Los Angeles County wildfires, according to CNN.

The temporary flight restriction now includes:

Hollywood Hills

Calabasas

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area

Century City

Police officers help to evacuate 101-year-old Laverna Sharpe amid Eaton Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 22:23 , Julia Musto

Police officers remove an elderly resident from her home during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on Wednesday. She was identified by The New York Times as 101-year-old Laverna Sharpe (AFP via Getty Images)

Residents walk past homes burnt by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on Wednesday. The fire had spread over 10,600 acres (AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers remove an elderly resident from her home during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on Wednesday. The fires have devastated the area (AFP via Getty Images)

LAFD experienced ‘some challenges' with water pressure while fighting the Palisades Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 22:14 , Julia Musto

#PalisadesFire; Due to multiple questions on the topic… We did experience some challenges with water pressure while battling the Pacific Palisades Fire. LADWP proactively filled all available water storage tanks, including three 1-million-gallon tanks located in the Palisades… — Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) January 8, 2025

Mayor Karen Bass is on the ground with Governor Gavin Newsom

Wednesday 8 January 2025 22:08 , Julia Musto

The impact of these fires and winds are devastating.



I just got off the phone with @POTUS and discussed an urgent path forward towards recovery for the thousands of families impacted.



Thank you @CAgovernor and Senator @AlexPadilla4CA for your continued support for our city. pic.twitter.com/zYa8DsD327 — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2025

Will Rogers’ historic ranch house is destroyed in the Palisades Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 22:05 , Julia Musto

The former ranch house of Will Rogers, the famous actor and cowboy, was destroyed by the Palisades Fire. California State Parks said that ire fueled by wind gusts up to 80mph also destroyed parts of Topanga State Park (California State Parks)

The Palisades Fire has destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks, including actor Will Rogers’ historic ranch house.

“California State Parks mourns the loss of these treasured natural and cultural resources, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area,” State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in a statement. “Since yesterday afternoon, we are directing all available resources into the emergency response effort and working to secure and protect as much as we can at affected nearby state parks. We are deeply grateful to our parks staff and all partner agencies for their swift actions. Our top priority remains the safety of the public, our employees and the responders bravely battling the fires.”

LA Metro suspends fare collection

Wednesday 8 January 2025 22:00 , Julia Musto

Metro continues to operate. However, given the extraordinary demands on the power grid and sporadic outages, it is difficult for many to buy and load their TAP cards.



I have authorized Metro to suspend fare collection systemwide for the rest of the day. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) January 8, 2025

Multiple celebs have reportedly lost their homes in the Palisades Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 21:56 , Julia Musto

Actors Adam Brody, his wife Leighton Meester, and Anna Faris are reportedly among the celebrities most affected by the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles County, according to TMZ.

The site said they had lost their Pacific Palisades homes to the now more than 15,000-acre Palisades Fire.

Firefighters respond to Lidia Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 21:44 , Julia Musto

#LidiaFire | @Angeles_NF firefighters are responding to a brush fire assisting @LACOFD. Reported off Soledad Canyon Road, Acton, CA.



For more information follow @LACoFDPIO. pic.twitter.com/Jjy2OH4KKY — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) January 8, 2025

Palisades Fire grows to more than 15,000 acres

Wednesday 8 January 2025 21:33 , Julia Musto

The Palisades Fire has now spread over 15,832 acres, data from Cal Fire showed.

With the 10,600-acre Eaton Fire, the 700-acre Hurst Fire, and the smaller Woodley and Olivas Fires, the active incidents have scorched some 27,173 acres.

People returning to the scenes of Southern California wildfires find devastation

Wednesday 8 January 2025 21:29 , Julia Musto

People watch as the Eaton Fire engulfs a structure on Wednesday in Altadena, California. The Eaton Fire was continuing to balloon as strong winds continued (AP)

Claudio and Kathleen Boltiansky embrace in their fire-ravaged Los Angeles County neighborhood on Wednesday. About a thousand homes were destroyed by the Palisades Fire (AP)

Residents embrace in front of burning structures as the Eaton Fire advances Wednesday Altadena, California. The fire was not contained, officials said (AP)

An ATM is damaged Wednesday at a Bank of America branch in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Preliminary estimates of damage and economic loss exceed $50 billion, according to media forecasting company AccuWeather (AP)

CNN’s Anderson Cooper tours Altadena: ‘Embers are like snowflakes'

Wednesday 8 January 2025 21:19 , Julia Musto

CNN's @AndersonCooper is reporting live in Altadena, California, walking down a residential street where houses are on fire. "These embers are like snowflakes, they're falling all around us." pic.twitter.com/v83icg2oEJ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 8, 2025

Satellite imagery shows heat and smoke from SoCal fires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:54 , Julia Musto

The devastating #PalisadesFire and #EatonFire continue to burn across parts of southern California today. This imagery from @NOAA's #GOESWest (GOES-18) 🛰️ shows the smoke and heat signatures from the #wildfires from Jan. 7-8, 2025. pic.twitter.com/9DY6YIRzYn — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 8, 2025

There have been more than 55 wildfires since the year’s start, Cal Fire says

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:50 , Julia Musto

🔥 CAL FIRE is battling multiple wildfires across Southern California.

Just eight days into 2025, there have been more than 55 wildfires. Here is a summary of the major fires burning in Southern California, including the #PalisadesFire and #EatonFire pic.twitter.com/JmOlMHKOIw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 8, 2025

Hurst Fire jumps to 700 acres

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:47 , Julia Musto

NHL postpones the Los Angeles Kings’ home game

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:45 , Julia Musto

Thick heavy black smoke from wildfires moves over downtown Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. (AP)

The NHL has postponed the Los Angeles Kings’ game against the Calgary Flames. The hockey teams were set to play at the Kings’ downtown arena on Thursday night.

“Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community,” the Kings said in a statement.

With reporting from The Associated Press

Preliminary AccuWeather estimate of damage and loss from California wildfires is more than $50 billion

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:41 , Julia Musto

Media forecasting company AccuWether said Wednesday that its preliminary estimate of the total damage and economic loss from the wildfires currently burning in Southern California ranges from $52 to $57 billion.

“This is already one of the worst wildfires in California history. Should a large number of additional structures be burned in the coming days, it may become the worst wildfire in modern California history based on the number of structures burned and economic loss,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

AccuWeather noted that the estimate may change as fires continue to spread.

Pacific Palisades fire is now most destructive in Los Angeles city history

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:33 , Julia Musto

The Pacific Palisades Fire is now the most destructive in the City of Los Angeles’ history, according to statistics kept by the Wildfire Alliance.

An estimated 1,000 structures have been destroyed by the blaze.

The Sayre Fire, the last most destructive wildfire, occurred in November 2008. It destroyed 604 structures in the suburb of Sylmar.

With reporting from The Associated Press

Social media video from Pacific Palisades shows ‘unimaginable loss'

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:23 , Julia Musto

More from Pacific Palisades. Unimaginable loss. Lives changed forever. Fires still rage along with 100mph gusts. Firefighters look like they’re attending a wake. pic.twitter.com/EvvfENtXvF — Jonathan Vigliotti 🐋 (@JonVigliotti) January 8, 2025

There are so many people wanting to know the fate of their homes and businesses. Will try to post clips here when service permits. There are still active fires all around town which is why residents aren’t being allowed back. pic.twitter.com/hDd1D8A1Nq — Jonathan Vigliotti 🐋 (@JonVigliotti) January 8, 2025

Thursday is a no-burn day in the South Coast Air Quality Management District

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:20 , Julia Musto

#CheckBeforeYouBurn: Thursday, January 9th is a No-Burn Day: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX



Find out more about our No-Burn program at https://t.co/Q46dBQObYi and sign up for alerts at https://t.co/lyxsiZhidg pic.twitter.com/3rqFcK2AAZ — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) January 8, 2025

Los Angeles and surrounding communities fill with smoke as wildfire threat continues to grow

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:14 , Julia Musto

High winds blow as thick smoke from wildfires shrouds downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday in Southern California. The city’s air quality was slowly deteriorating there (AP)

A pedestrian uses a flashlight on a smoke-filled street in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday. Transit there was suspending amid the wildfire threat (AP)

A pedestrian walks across from the burning Altadena Community Church in Pasadena, California, on Wednesday. The city said its public counters would be closed due to wind and fire (AP)

The Eaton Fire burns vehicles and structures in Altadena, California, on Wednesday. The Eaton fire continued to grow on Wednesday (AP)

The Palisades Fire has spread over more than 11,000 acres

Wednesday 8 January 2025 20:02 , Julia Musto

The Palisades Fire has spread over 11,802 acres, according to data from Cal Fire.

Including acreage from other recent fires, including the new Olivas and Woodley Fires, 23,143 acres have been burned in the region over the last two days.

Gleeful young adults spotted grinning for selfies while deadly California wildfires rage behind them

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:55 , Julia Musto

Young adults grin for selfies while deadly California wildfires rage behind them

Trump blames Biden for having no FEMA money, water in ‘the fire hydrants'

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:53 , Julia Musto

“NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA. THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME. THANKS JOE!”

NFL says it’s monitoring wildfires ahead of Vikings-Rams game

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:49 , Julia Musto

The National Football League assured that it was monitoring the wildfires in Southern California ahead of the upcoming Rams-Vikings game on Monday night.

“The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA,” the league wrote in a statement shared with ESPN.

Our hearts are with those affected by the Eaton Fire in the Altadena / Pasadena area and the first responders protecting our community. Be safe. 💙💛 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 8, 2025

Eaton Fire is shifting into residential neighborhoods, mayor warns

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:46 , Julia Musto

The expanding Eaton fire is now advancing into Pasadena’s residential neighborhoods, according to the city’s mayor.

“We’re very concerned,” Victor Gordo told The New York Times.

“We’re hoping that we’re able to bring in air resources, which we were not able to do overnight,” he said.

Pasadena Water and Power says its experiencing technical difficulties

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:39 , Julia Musto

We also urge customers to stay safe and take extra precautions during this emergency. Do not touch any downed power lines or attempt to drive over them. (2/3) — Pasadena Water & Power (@PWPnews) January 8, 2025

Critics Choice Awards postponed due to wildfires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:38 , Julia Musto

The Palisades Fire ravages the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Fire had spread over thousands of acres (AP)

The Critics Choice Awards have been postponed due to the wildfires in Southern California, Deadline reported.

Pasadena residents sob as they learn they’ve ‘lost everything'

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:31 , Julia Musto

Outside the Pasadena Convention Center, an evacuation center, a man reportedly told his wife that their home had been destroyed and they had lost everything.

The woman fell to her knees, sobbing, as her husband embraced her, The New York Times said.

They sat on the ground, crying, and strangers asked if the woman needed help.

“We lost everything,” the man shouted back.

Five football fields a minute: How a perfect storm of extreme weather set off Los Angeles wildfires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:28 , Julia Musto

Five football fields a minute: A perfect storm of extreme weather set off LA fires

Trump hits Governor Gavin Newsom on wildfire response ‘This is not Government'

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:26 , Julia Musto

As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire. It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government. I can’t wait till January 20th!

Aircraft return to dropping water on Los Angeles wildfires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:25 , Julia Musto

Aircraft are beginning to drop water on Los Angeles wildfires again after being grounded by winds.

President Biden meets with wildfire officials

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:14 , Julia Musto

President Joe Biden, left, speaks at a press conference with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles fire officials. The fires hampered the president’s travel plans (AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden was being briefed by Los Angeles fire officials on Wednesday.

“I’ve never seen the winds in my 25-year career,” Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley told Biden.

“What we saw here in the last 24 hours is unprecedented,” Police Chief Jim McDonnell added.

“It’s astounding what’s happening,” Biden told them. “There’s only one piece of good news. My son lives out here and his wife. They got a notification yesterday their home was probably burned to the ground. Today, it appears that maybe still standing but I’m not sure. But the good news is I’m a great grandfather as of today.”

Altadena Golf Course is destroyed

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:10 , Julia Musto

Flames from the wind-driven Eaton Fire engulf a house in Altadena, California, on Wednesday. The fire now spans more than 10,000 acres (AFP via Getty Images)

Johnny Eusebio, general manager of the Altadena Golf Course, said it was lost to wildfire flames.

The Eaton Fire stands to become the largest wildfire to burn in California during the month of January in the past 41 years.

With reporting from The Associated Press

Federal government acts to support firefighting efforts

Wednesday 8 January 2025 19:01 , Julia Musto

The federal government has taken action to support local firefighting efforts through the provision of:



- 5 U.S. Forest Service Large Air Tankers operating in Southern California with an additional Tanker en route

- 10 Federal firefighting helicopters performing operations in… — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 8, 2025

The President reiterates his call for residents to remain vigilant and heed the warnings of local officials. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 8, 2025

Footage shows smoke in Los Angeles County during Palisades Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:58 , Julia Musto

The Woodley Fire is now just 30 acres

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:57 , Julia Musto

Cal Fire revised an assessment of the size of the Woodley Fire, downgrading it from 75 to 30 acres.

“The Woodley Fire started 1/8/2025 and was initially reported at 75 acres. Incident Command reports the Woodley Fire is being monitored and has been revised to 30 acres. Firefighters are still working diligently to contain the fire and protect structures in the affected area,” the agency said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face evacuation and power outages at Montecito home amid LA wildfires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:48 , Julia Musto

Nancy Pelosi reacts to ‘heartbreaking’ wildfires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:43 , Julia Musto

The scenes of devastating wildfires in Southern California are heartbreaking. As first responders continue to fight the flames, my fellow Californians affected by this disaster are in my prayers.



As I always say, our firefighters are our nobility. We must give them the respect… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2025

Boil water notice issued in Pacific Palisades

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:38 , Julia Musto

“Because we are pushing the water system so hard, our water quality is decreasing so we are going to be issuing a boil water notice this morning and that will extend for about 48 hours,” Los Angeles Department of Water and Power CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones announced Wednesday.

She specifically referenced the boil water notice to residents within the 90272 zip code.

Eaton Fire explodes over more than 10,000 acres

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:30 , Julia Musto

The air in Los Angeles is hazardous to peoples’ health

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:27 , Julia Musto

A man wearing a mask walks his bike among the ruins left behind by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. Air quality in the area is now hazardous (AP)

The air quality index for most of the Los Angeles metropolitan area Wednesday morning was well over 300.

That’s a level that is considered hazardous to the general public, according to AirNow.gov.

These are the mandatory evacuations for the Hurst Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:08 , Julia Musto

LAFD Alert- Sylmar Brush Fire - HURST FIRE MANDATORY EVACUATIONS 15986 W Yarnell St MAP: https://t.co/cZetkmhOtt FS91; Slymar Evacuation Orders DETAILS: https://t.co/sPL2uS3BUk — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) January 8, 2025

First images show aftermath of Palisades Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:06 , Julia Musto

Destruction is seen in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in Southern California on Wednesday. The wildfire was not yet contained (AP)

A burned vehicle is seen in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire on Wednesday in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Evacuation orders are still in place (AP)

A statue and other structures are burned as the Palisades Fire continues to rage in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. Around a thousand structures have been burned, officials say (AP)

These are the evacuation centers for the Palisades and Eaton Fires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 18:00 , Julia Musto

Here are the current evacuation centers for the #PalisadesFire and #EatonFire:



Westwood Recreation Center – 1350 Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025

El Camino Real Charter High School – 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Pasadena Civic Center – 300 East Green… — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025

LA wildfires mapped: Palisades and Eaton blazes now cover more than 5,000 acres

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:53 , Julia Musto

LA wildfires mapped: Palisades and Eaton blazes now cover more than 5,000 acres

Malibu actives Emergency Operations Center as winds up to 80mph whip

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:49 , Julia Musto

Extremely dangerous fire conditions across LA County continues through 6PM Thurs, 1/9 due to Santa Ana winds up to 50 - 80 mph. The City has activated the Emergency Operations Center. City Hall is closed and normal business operations have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/eikvZnDZOq — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 8, 2025

Los Angeles County Fire Chief says they don’t have enough fire personnel

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:45 , Julia Musto

LA County Fire Chief: “We’re doing the very best we can, but we don’t have enough fire personnel in L.A. County between all of the departments to handle this.”#PalisadesFire Updates: https://t.co/zS7zdAMfkt#EatonFire Updates: https://t.co/sYXfg0OfYw pic.twitter.com/mutgetQPko — KTLA (@KTLA) January 8, 2025

Here’s the latest on the Eaton Fire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:27 , Julia Musto

‘Unprecedented’ weather conditions are ‘unpredictable,’ officials caution

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:25 , Julia Musto

The “unprecedented” weather conditions in the region are also “unpredictable,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell warned.

“As the fire continues to spread and pop up in different locations, none of us know where the next one is going to be,” he said. “Because with these winds, once it starts small, it will be very big very quickly.”

Wind conditions and poor visibility have hampered firefighting efforts.

Caltech closes Pasadena campus

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:22 , Julia Musto

Due to the Eaton Fire in Altadena and strong winds in the area, Caltech’s campus in Pasadena will be closed for all nonessential operations on Wednesday, January 8. For more information, visit Caltech's Emergency Updates page.https://t.co/7AG6MaqDYD — Caltech (@Caltech) January 8, 2025

Biden receives briefing on Palisades wildfire

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:21 , Julia Musto

This morning, President Joe Biden received a briefing from his team on the latest developments of the Palisades wildfire.

The White House said he would also be briefed by Cal Fire officials at a Santa Monica Fire Station before he and First Lady Jill Biden leave Los Angeles.

Palisades basketball teams make escape before wildfire: ‘The wind was bad'

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:19 , Julia Musto

The Palisades Fire brings smoke-filled skies to the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. Whipping winds continued to fan the flames (AP)

Jeff Bryant, the boys’ basketball coach at Palisades High, was about to hold practice on Tuesday morning in the school gym before security told him they needed to evacuate, he told The Los Angeles Times.

“We saw fire above our parking structure,” he said. “The wind was bad. I had my 2-year-old with me. I ran straight to the car and got on the road.”

‘This is not a normal Red Flag,’ emergency management director says

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:10 , Julia Musto

Kevin McGowan, the Director of the L.A. County Office of Emergency Management, told reporters that the region is “facing a historic natural disaster [which] cannot be stated strongly enough.”

“This is not a normal Red Flag,” he said.

California National Guard deployed to assist fire response

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:08 , Julia Musto

Joining pre-positioned personnel & assets, the Governor deployed @TheCalGuard personnel to assist in responding to the #PalisadesFire, #EatonFire & #HurstFire.@TheCalGuard & @CAL_FIRE have a unique partnership unlike any other state—skilled, trained personnel with vast wildfire… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 8, 2025

Actor James Woods breaks down in tears recalling evacuation

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:07 , Julia Musto

James Woods breaks down in tears on CNN pic.twitter.com/Hw1nxQkBTu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2025

Municipal water systems work effectively but are not designed to fight wildfires, LA officials say

Wednesday 8 January 2025 17:00 , Julia Musto

“The municipal water systems that service our homes and businesses continue to work effectively. However, they are not designed to fight wildfires. A firefight with multiple fire hydrants drawing water from the system for several hours is unsustainable. This is a known fact,” Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said.

He said that’s why air support is critical to firefighting efforts.

Customers are being asked to conserve water.

Trump hits Newsom over water policy

Wednesday 8 January 2025 16:50 , Julia Musto

Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!

Photos: Firefighters work to flight massive flames from California wildfires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 16:49 , Julia Musto

A firefighter stands on top of a fire truck to battle the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Strong winds blow embers as the Palisades Fire burns homes in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Arrests made for looting during California wildfires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 16:43 , Julia Musto

Arrests were made for looting during the California wildfire on Wednesday morning.

“If you are thinking about coming into the any of these areas to steal from our residents, I’m going to tell you something. You’re going to be caught, you’re going to be arrested, and you’re going to be prosecuted,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna warned. “Don’t do that. Stay out of these areas.”

Los Angeles Fire Chief Reports Two Fatalities In California Wildfires

Wednesday 8 January 2025 16:37 , Julia Musto