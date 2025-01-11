The Pacific Palisades before and after the wildfire

STORY: :: The Pacific Palisades neighborhood

before and after the Palisades fire

:: Simran and Ishaan

:: May 25, 2024

:: January 10, 2025

Reuters walked in social media influencers Simran and Ishaan's footsteps and recreated their tour, showing the marked contrast between the two videos.

Reuters was able to verify the location of Simran and Ishaan's footage from the buildings, signs, trees and roads which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. The source confirmed the date of the footage.

Six simultaneous blazes that have ripped across Los Angeles County neighborhoods since Tuesday have killed at least 11 people and damaged or destroyed 10,000 structures. The toll is expected to mount when firefighters are able to conduct house-to-house searches.