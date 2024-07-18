Pack a Backpack campaign helps kids

ABC News

President Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first major speech since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, lamenting how heated politics have become, but pivoting back to fiery attacks on the former president's claims and policy proposals -- avoiding personal attacks but at one point accusing him of "lying like hell." As the the GOP gathered for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in battleground Wisconsin, he traveled to Las Vegas to rally Black voters in battleground Nevada -- in what was billed as an official event but sounded like a campaign rally. "It is a tense moment just a few days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, we're grateful he was not seriously injured," Biden said.