Pack a Backpack campaign helps kids
Pack a Backpack campaign needs donation to help kids & families
Pack a Backpack campaign needs donation to help kids & families
The former litigator and ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway is pouring a substantial amount of his own money into the PAC, which is immediately displaying billboards at the RNC and in Milwaukee
The family is questioning their safety after receiving a threatening letter, initially believed to be from the Trump campaign, now under police investigation.
After barely being seen in public for the entirety of her husband’s 2024 presidential bid, former First Lady Melania Trump will reportedly appear at the Republican National Convention on Thursday.She will also be joined by two other Trump family members who have been absent from the campaign: Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, according to CNN’s Trump correspondent Kristen Holmes.The power couple who enjoyed significant influence in the Trump administration have been nowhere near the t
"Musk already ruined Twitter by allowing hate speech and disinformation to flood the platform," the email reads.
Let's talk about why Donald Trump loves to lie so much to his supporters.
Several rising stars in the party could enter the 2024 fray if Joe Biden steps aside.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made his first major speech since the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, lamenting how heated politics have become, but pivoting back to fiery attacks on the former president's claims and policy proposals -- avoiding personal attacks but at one point accusing him of "lying like hell." As the the GOP gathered for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in battleground Wisconsin, he traveled to Las Vegas to rally Black voters in battleground Nevada -- in what was billed as an official event but sounded like a campaign rally. "It is a tense moment just a few days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, we're grateful he was not seriously injured," Biden said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden returned to the campaign trail on Tuesday for the first time since the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, continuing his calls to calm the divisive rhetoric on both sides but also arguing that doing so "doesn’t mean we should stop telling the truth” about his Republican rival.
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling Wednesday in Las Vegas and is experiencing “mild symptoms” from the infection, the White House said.
Top Trump aide Chris LaCivita called efforts to take the nomination away from Biden a “coup” and said that calling Trump a threat to democracy incites violence.
Trump is calling for unity, and seeking to overhaul his image at the Republican National Convention after an attempt on his life.
The GOP has all the momentum. Get it together, Democrats.
Rudy Giuliani crashed into a row of chairs and then tumbled to the floor of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, dislodging a cherry-red Donald Trump sign from a seat as he went down.The disgraced attorney, former mayor of New York City, and fervent Trump supporter, was holding an Osmo camera and continued filming after bystanders pulled him to his feet. The Trump ally has been live streaming the convention for his Rudy Giuliani Show since the RNC kicked off in Milwaukee on Monday.Mich
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican JD Vance on Tuesday had their first chat since the Ohio senator became the GOP vice presidential nominee, but the two sides are still working on terms for participating in a debate, according to three people familiar with the matter.
For all the usual stagecraft, the Republican National Convention that opens Monday is different from Donald Trump's previous nominating affairs.
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
Faye Dzikewich waited in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom all day for her son's bail hearing before learning he had died four hours earlier.Now, she's searching for answers.Nathaniel Schofield, 36, went into medical distress while in custody at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) facility in Rockwood. The case now involves the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — the civilian law enforcement agency investigates circumstances involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
The horror author turned to “Stranger Things” to make his point.
"As your northern border country whose political scene is a mess, this is my takeaway: I was truly shocked and saddened by the amount of celebration."