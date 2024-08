Reuters

Thailand's anti-graft body on Friday said it was investigating 44 members of the disbanded Move Forward party, following a complaint seeking their lifetime bans from politics for backing legislation aimed at amending a law against royal insults. Among the 44 under investigation are 25 current lawmakers of the People's Party, Move Forward's latest incarnation and the largest party in parliament. Thailand's lese-majeste law, or article 112 of the criminal code, is among the strictest of its kind in the world and carries punishments of up to 15 years in jail for each perceived insult of the royal family.