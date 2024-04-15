A packed Rupp Arena welcomes Mark Pope back to Kentucky
A packed Rupp Arena welcomes Mark Pope back to Kentucky
Michael Che was humbled by basketball star Caitlin Clark when she crashed Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment after the comedian made a sexist joke at her expense. “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said. Che then introduced the real …
The Duchess stepped out to support Prince Harry at a polo match and her look was one of her best of all time - read more
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
The round four tee-times will appear here after the conclusion of round three.
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty ImagesTennis star Novak Djokovic lashed out at a fan while losing a match in Monte Carlo this weekend, leveling curses at the spectator from the court in an explosive flare-up caught on video.Down 3-4 against Norwegian player Casper Ruud, the No. 1-ranked Serb blew up when he hit a forehand out of bounds against his opponent. Immediately after the point was called, Djokovic whirled around and screamed, “Would you shut the f--k up!” at a spectator sitting in the stands
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
NBC/screengrabSaturday Night Live’s Michael Che has a history of using jokes to diminish women’s sports, and this week was no different. During Saturday’s “Weekend Update,” Che shared that “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired—and replaced with an apron.”The joke elicited plenty of groans—followed by some huge laughs when Clark herself joined Che and Colin Jost at their desk just a few seconds later.Clark wasn’t quite buying it when Che
A mother spent thousands of dollars and countless hours on her high school daughter's sports. The bonding time they shared makes it all worth it.
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
Charlie was pictured seemingly giving his dad some swing tips on the practice range at Augusta National.
The Kansas City Royals stacked their lineup in a different way against the Mets. It led to a bunch of runs.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
TORONTO — Canada's Brad Gushue beat top-ranked Joel Retornaz of Italy 7-6 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a single in the eighth end for the victory. He was coming off a second-place finish at the world championship last week in Switzerland. Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with
A lot of people don't know about the silver trophy, a model of the clubhouse that weighs about 20 pounds and is the size of a modest birthday cake.
Kardashian's 8-year-old son was wearing a pair of "All-Star" Nike Kobe 6 Protro sneakers, she revealed on her Instagram Stories
Best-known for featuring in Barry W Blaustein’s 1999 documentary ‘Beyond the Mat’, former WWE star Tony Jones has died aged 53.
TORONTO — Yariel Rodriguez had been waiting his entire life for this moment: pitching in Major League Baseball. Rodriguez did not disappoint, striking out six and giving up just one run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. The 26-year-old Cuban said he was trying to stay mentally present on the mound. "It was very emotional but at the same time, I know I've got a job to do," said Rodriguez through translator Hector
If you’re outside contention, it’s hard to have a better Sunday in Augusta.
The Greek made short work of dispatching the world number 10.