Packers back on top of AP Pro32 poll; Bucs, Pats follow

NEW YORK (AP) — After another dominating win, Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears.

Another thing his team owns: the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll for the first time in a month.

The Green Bay Packers earned five of the 12 first-place votes for 375 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.

The Packers gained a spot in the poll and currently have the top seed in the NFC going into Week 15 and the final month of the regular season. They beat the Bears 45-30 on Sunday night for their sixth consecutive victory over their longtime rival.

“Aaron Rodgers still owns the Bears, and the Packers are in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs,” Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

“Since his Week 1 clunker against the Saints, Rodgers has 27 touchdowns, two interceptions and a great shot at a second straight MVP.”

Despite having more first-place votes than the Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are No. 2 in the poll.

The Bucs also moved up a spot after their 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bucs have six first-place votes for 370 points.

The New England Patriots, coming off a bye, earned the remaining first-place vote as they climbed one place to No. 3. The Patriots currently have the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will look to extend their seven-game win streak on Saturday night when they head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

The surging Kansas City Chiefs, who have won six in a row, moved up one spot to No. 4 after routing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs will open Week 15 on the road when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. The Chargers, in second place in the AFC West, moved up three spots to No. 9.

The Arizona Cardinals, who were No. 1, dropped all the way down to No. 5 after losing 30-23 on Monday night to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams' win lifted them four spots to No. 6 and they trail the Cards by just a game in the division.

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys moved up a spot to No. 7 after topping Washington on Sunday.

Despite blanking the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0, the Tennessee Titans dropped two spots No. 8.

“The Titans are 9-4 and two inexplicable losses away from the top seed in the AFC,” said Rick Gosselin of Talk of Fame Network.

"Tennessee has beaten the Bills, Chiefs and Rams this season and also swept its AFC South series from the Colts. All are in the playoff chase.

“But mixed in with all that glitter is a pair of losses to the 2-11 Texans and 3-10 Jets. The Titans lost to the Jets 27-24 despite a 157-yard rushing game from Derrick Henry and fell to the Texans 22-13 despite a 323-yard passing game from Ryan Tannehill. Go figure.”

Another first-place AFC team that dropped was the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens fell four spots to No. 10 after losing 24-22 to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Ravens, who lead the AFC North by a game, will host the Packers in a high-profile Week 15 matchup.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Simmi Buttar, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Body recovered from Mount Pearl river late Monday afternoon, says RNC

    A man is dead after being found in Waterford River in Mount Pearl late Monday afternoon. According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, police got a call that a body was found in the river near Mary Queen of the World School around 4:30 p.m. Officers with the RNC responded along with paramedics. The man's body was pulled from the river a short time later. Police would not confirm his age or any further details surrounding his identity. The RNC's Criminal Investigation Division has opened an i

  • Review: A Spidey sense overdose in 'No Way Home'

    Spider-Man movies have come in such flurries over the last two decades that you could almost tell time by them. Who needs the long centuries of the Triassic, Jurassic and the Cretaceous, when, in the span of just one generation you can have the Tobey epoch, the Garfield era and the Tomozoic? The franchise's constant (and contractual) regenerative velocity has by now become a familiar punchline. But in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the distinct, if cluttered, time zones of Marvel's webslinger overla

  • PSG to play Real Madrid after Champions League draw fiasco

    GENEVA (AP) — Real Madrid ended up paying the highest price for UEFA's botched Champions League draw. Madrid was paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 on Monday after UEFA had to redo the entire draw following a big mistake the first time around. The Spanish club had initially been drawn against Portuguese club Benfica but now instead faces PSG's superstar attack of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. PSG had been paired with Manchester United in the original draw, which had to

  • Low-elevation snowfall persists across British Columbia

    Freezing levels remain well below 1000 metres, allowing for low-elevation snow to creep into the Lower Mainland through Tuesday.

  • Ottawa extends exemption for Canadian travellers stranded in South Africa

    OTTAWA — The federal government is extending, and slightly expanding, a travel exemption for Canadians trying to return home from South Africa. Earlier this month, the government lifted a requirement for Canadian travellers from South Africa to have a negative COVID-19 molecular test result in a third country before coming to Canada. An update on the federal government's website says the exemption will remain in place until at least Jan. 7. In addition, beginning Tuesday, the exemption will appl

  • From killer heatwaves to floods, climate change worsened weather extremes in 2021

    Many of these events were exacerbated by climate change. Scientists say there are more to come – and worse – as the Earth's atmosphere continues to warm through the next decade and beyond. February — A blistering cold spell hit normally warm Texas, killing 125 people in the state and leaving millions without power in freezing temperatures. Scientists have not reached a conclusion on whether climate change caused the extreme weather, but the warming of the Arctic is causing more unpredictable weather around the globe.

  • Macron meets political adversary Orban ahead of France's EU presidency

    Ahead of the visit, Macron described his Orban as "a political adversary, but a European partner".View on euronews

  • Marineland Canada says site for planned whale refuge in Nova Scotia is too polluted

    HALIFAX — A plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for whales formerly kept in marine parks has come under fire from Marineland Canada. The marine park in Niagara Falls, Ont. — the only venue in Canada that has captive whales — released a study this week alleging the proposed site for the Whale Sanctuary Project is too polluted. Citing provincial studies, Marineland said the site in a bay near Port Hilford, N.S., has been contaminated by two toxic tailings dumps left b

  • 'He needs to leave,' says Brian Jean, gunning to replace troubled Alberta premier

    Fresh off of a decisive win for the United Conservative Party nomination in an upcoming byelection, former leadership contender Brian Jean is wasting no time lining up his crosshairs on the man who beat him for the top job. He says Premier Jason Kenney must go. "Let's be clear. Mr. Kenney knows in his heart what is the right thing to do for the party, for the members and for Albertans. He knows it because everybody else in Alberta knows it," Jean told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday. "He needs

  • Montana advances grizzly bear plans that could allow hunting

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday advanced plans that could allow grizzly bear hunting in areas around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, if states in the U.S. northern Rockies succeed in their attempts to lift federal protections for the animals. Grizzlies in the region have been protected as a threatened species since 1975 and were shielded from hunting for most of that time. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last month announced the state intends to petition the Bide

  • COVID-19: New restrictions implemented at Ontario long-term care, retirement homes amid Omicron surge

    Ontario’s top doctor Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that long-term care homes and retirement homes in the province will be tightening health measures amid the surge in Omicron cases. General visitors and caregivers will need to be fully vaccinated to enter facilities, and testing for staff, students, volunteers and caregivers will be required twice a week regardless of vaccination status.

  • B.C. welcomes federal government's 'initial' $5 billion in flood disaster relief

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's finance minister says the federal government's $5 billion contribution to flood disaster recovery efforts in the province is a historic amount of cash that reflects the extreme nature of the disaster. However, Selina Robinson says in a statement the funding is an initial provision of federal dollars and assessing the full costs of rebuilding remains an ongoing process. The dollar figure was revealed in federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's fiscal update relea

  • P.E.I. declares first Omicron case as health officer says weeks ahead are worrying

    CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island joined New Brunswick on Tuesday in linking the emergence of the Omicron variant to the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University that has spread through the region. Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, said there is at least one confirmed Omicron case on the Island connected to the cluster at the Antigonish, N.S., university. She told a briefing the Island will not be able to avoid the variant's further spread, adding it

  • Newsroom Ready: Meet the man making Edmonton accessible one bar at a time

    Brad Bartko says he is on a mission to make Edmonton's bars and restaurants accessible. That's why he founded Disability Accessible by Design, a group that aims to guide local businesses on how to make their space and service more comfortable for people in a wheelchair or who have other disabilities.

  • Justices won't block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. The court acted on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses and other medical workers who say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. “Now, thousands of New York healthcare workers face the loss of their jobs and el

  • Toronto police release surveillance video in Sherman murder investigation

    Police have released surveillance video showing a suspect in the murders of Honey and Barry Sherman. As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, the person was seen on video walking to and from the area of the crime scene, but then disappears off camera around the time that investigators say the couple was murdered.

  • Sergei Tsikhanousky, the husband of Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana, given 18-year jail term

    Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said her husband -- a blogger and critic of disputed president Alexander Lukashenko -- was given the sentence on Tuesday. View on euronews

  • Hungary's media, health experts seek more COVID-19 data

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As coronavirus infections and deaths soar in Hungary, the country's journalists and public health professionals are demanding more detailed data on the outbreak from the government, with some experts saying that greater transparency might boost lagging vaccination rates. Information is often hard to find in the country of over 9 million people, where infection rates have broken records and daily deaths per capita are among the highest in the world. Although Hungary has s

  • Tornado toll in dozens, yet not as high as initially feared

    MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Night-shift workers were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles at Mayfield Consumer Products, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out to seek shelter. For Autumn Kirks, that meant tossing aside wax and fragrance buckets to make an improvised safe place. She glanced away from her boyfriend, Lannis Ward, and when she looked back, he was gone. Later in the day, she got the terrible news — that Ward had been killed in the storm. At least e

  • Alberta government announces changes to controversial school curriculum

    EDMONTON — The president of the Alberta Teachers' Association says he's pleased with the government's decision to delay full implementation of its proposed curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 6 after fierce opposition from some teachers and students. But Jason Schilling says there are still many unanswered questions about the government's decision and planto teach in the upcoming school year some revamped subjects — including math and physical education and wellness — while revising others. "Th