Packers-Dolphins Thanksgiving halftime show: What to know about Lindsey Stirling

The Green Bay Packers are hosting a game at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving for just the second time since 1927.

The NFL chose the Packers to play against the Miami Dolphins on the holiday. The contest has become a battle of playoff hopefuls that could play a major role in deciding the wild-card winners in both the AFC and NFC.

Of course, the Packers had another key decision to make regarding the game. Who would they choose to perform a halftime show during the marquee night-game matchup?

The halftime entertainment has become a part of the NFL's Thanksgiving spectacle. Both the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have landed quality performers in recent years, with Dolly Parton's performance at Dallas' 2023 game particularly capturing the interest of NFL and entertainment fans alike.

This year, the Cowboys are rolling with a country music star, Lainey Wilson, to entertain their crowd while the Lions landed Shaboozey, a versatile hip-hop and alt-country artist, to rock the Motor City.

The Packers went in a slightly different direction with their performer, landing someone known more for their instrumental abilities rather than their vocal prowess.

Here's what to know about the halftime performer for the Packers' Thanksgiving night game against the Dolphins.

Who is the Packers Thanksgiving halftime show performer?

Lindsey Stirling will be the halftime entertainment during the Packers' Thanksgiving night game against the Dolphins.

The Packers announced that they were bringing in the famed electric violinist and former "America's Got Talent" contestant to Lambeau Field on Nov. 10, 2024. Green Bay credited her "genre-bending virtuosity" in the press release revealing her selection as the halftime performer for the Thanksgiving game.

Who is Lindsey Stirling?

Sterling is a 38-year-old violinist, dancer and song-writer began posting videos of her choreographed violin performances on YouTube in 2007. Her unique combination of talents landed her a spot on season five of "America's Got Talent," where she made it to the quarterfinals before being knocked out of the competition.

Stirling plays not only a unique mix of music that combines genres like classical, pop and hip-hop, but she does so while performing choreographed dances. She often flies through the air while plucking out complex notes on the her electric violin, which has dazzled crowds and fans on the Internet alike during her 17-year career.

Stirling was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for music in 2015 and is best known for her self-titled debut album, which was released in 2012. It earned platinum certification in Germany. Stirling also gained notoriety for a cover of Imagine Dragons' hit song "Radioactive," which she performed with Pentatonix.

More recently, Stirling has spent 2024 touring the country as part of her holiday-themed "Snow Waltz" tour. Her song "Eye of the Untold Her" was also featured during the 2024 Olympics, as a American gymnast Suni Lee used the song for her floor routine during her bronze finish in the women's All-Around competition.

Sterling has amassed a massive presence on YouTube, with 14.2 million subscribers and more than 4.1 billion views on her 418 videos. She will get a chance to further increase her popularity by performing on one of the NFL's biggest stages.

