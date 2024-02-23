Paddington Green stabbing: Boy, 16, guilty of killing another teenager

A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in central London.

Khaled Saleh was found with two stab wounds in Paddington Green, in Westminster, on the afternoon of 19 June.

He was treated by paramedics but later died.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey after being found not guilty of murder.

The jury deliberated for 18 hours and 48 minutes before delivering its verdict on Thursday.

Judge Richard Foster adjourned sentencing for a pre-sentence report and remanded the defendant into custody.

