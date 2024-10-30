“Paddington in Peru” Trailer: Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman Join Franchise in Thrilling Adventure (Exclusive)

Ben Whitshaw returns as the voice of the beloved bear Paddington in 'Paddington in Peru,' in theaters Jan. 17, 2025

Ben Whishaw is back as Paddington — and he's heading to South America!

PEOPLE is pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer for Paddington in Peru, showcasing the upcoming third film based on the children's book character created by British author Michael Bond.

In the movie, Paddington (Whishaw, 44) and the Brown family (portrayed by Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Samuel Joslin and Madeleine Harris) travel to Peru to search for Paddington's aunt Lucy after she goes missing. There, they meet new characters portrayed by Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas as they embark "on an exciting, high-stakes adventure," as an official synopsis for the movie reads.

"When Paddington discovers his beloved Aunt Lucy has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears, he and the Brown family head to the wilds of Peru to look for her, the only clue to her whereabouts a spot marked on an enigmatic map," the synopsis adds. "Determined to solve the mystery, Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest through the rainforests of the Amazon to find his aunt… and may also uncover one of the world’s most legendary treasures."



StudioCanal and Columbia Pictures Samuel Joslin, Madeleine Harris, Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer in Paddington in Peru

"Watching brand new characters being created by Antonio and Olivia Colman was both an education and a delight to behold," Bonneville, 60, tells PEOPLE of working with Banderas and Colman for the new movie. "They were playful to the point of barking mad."



Filmmaker Dougal Wilson makes his feature film debut with the series' third installment. He takes over from Paul King (Wonka), who directed and cowrote the series' first two movies.



"We’ve tried to keep as much of the feeling, heart and fun of the other Paddington films, but also re-introduce fans to Paddington’s home country, Peru, which turns out to be a great place for him and the Browns to have an amazing adventure lost in the jungle," Wilson, 53, tells PEOPLE in a statement about the new movie.



StudioCanal and Columbia Pictures Olivia Colman in Paddington in Peru

In the new film, Mortimer, 53, takes over a role portrayed by Sally Hawkins across Paddington and Paddington 2. Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent and Imelda Staunton all reprise their roles from the other two movies, and Carla Tous also joins the cast for the threequel.

Paddington in Peru releases in theaters Jan. 17, 2025.



