Paddy McGuinness didn't realise he was a bad driver until Top Gear

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Paddy McGuinness, Shibani Dandekar and Andrew Flintoff look on during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Opening Party at The Mall on May 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)

We all have our bad days and our good days behind the wheel, but Paddy McGuinness is of the opinion that his bad days outweigh the good – or, in his words, he’s a bit “rubbish”.

The comic and presenter revealed how he felt about his driving on Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show. “I think everyone sort of thinks ‘I can drive’, and then you get on the track with the pro drivers and you realise you’re rubbish.”

The news of may come as a surprise to his co-presenters – Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Chris Harris – on the BBC One’s newly revamped Top Gear.

‘I think a lot of purist petrol head kind of guys were like ‘whoa hang on they don’t know that much about cars,’ he admitted. ‘But I came to the show loving cars and being passionate about cars and wanting to learn myself, so I never pretended.

‘So they take you out and we went to Mercedes and we went to Porsche with their pro drivers and they put all this water on the road and you skid your car about.’ ‘It really is like schoolboy like dream sort of stuff and we love it,’ he added.

‘I probably know a bit more than the average person but nowhere near Chris Harris’ expertise,’ he added. ‘That’s why he does the heavy lifting on the show and we just mess about.’

McGuinness actually avoided a driving ban several years ago, after he was accused of speeding. But the prosecution was unable to prove that the TV presenter was actually behind the wheel at the time of the offence. His barrister argued that work was being done on the car and so the real driver was hard to prove.