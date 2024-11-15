Paddy McGuinness nears end of cycling challenge

BBC presenter Paddy McGuinness is taking part in an ultra-endurance challenge for Children in Need [BBC]

BBC Radio 2 presenter Paddy McGuinness is due to complete his epic Children In Need cycling challenge on Friday, after riding 300 miles on a Chopper bike.

The former Top Gear and Question of Sport host, 51, has raised more than £6.5m during his five-day journey from Wrexham to Glasgow.

Speaking before he started the final 18-mile leg, McGuinness said: "As usual at this time in the morning, everything's sore, everything's aching.

"But I've just rocked up here where we're going to set off, and it's dark, it's a little bit drizzly, and people are already here to wish me well, so you can't not be in a positive frame of mind with that."

McGuinness will find out the total raised by his ultra-endurance challenge during this year's televised Children in Need appeal, which starts at 19:00 GMT on Friday on BBC One.

McGuinness is due to ride his customised 1970s children's bike over the finish line at the BBC studios in Glasgow earlier in the day.

He was joined by Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy on Thursday, and has received messages of support from astronaut Tim Peake and his Phoenix Nights co-star Peter Kay, as well as hundreds of listeners.

In his message, Kay told him: "Get across that finishing line and get yourself a nice garlic bread. This is the way to Glasgowrilla!"

McGuinness's fundraising total will rise significantly after Scottish businessman and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter said he would double any donations made from Wednesday onwards, up to a £3m limit.

Paddy McGuinness is cycling from Wrexham to Glasgow on a modified Raleigh Chopper bike [BBC]

The Bolton-born star has said he was motivated to take on the challenge by the people he had met who benefitted from projects funded by BBC Children in Need.

"When you meet these people... that's what spurs you on, and when you see the work that's being done in and around it, and again, when you're out and about, just people stopping me," he said.

Last year, another Radio 2 presenter, Vernon Kay, raised more than £5m for Children in Need after completing his ultra-marathon.

The DJ ran from Leicester to Bolton - a distance of 116 miles - over four days.

Children in Need is the BBC's charity for disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

It has raised more than £1bn for charities and projects since its first major appeal in 1980.

Friday's live entertainment extravaganza on BBC One will involve three hours of comedy, music and surprise guests.

Ade Adepitan, Chris Ramsey and Rochelle Humes will host the show, alongside Kay, Mel Giedroyc and Lenny Rush.

Sarah Harding, who died in 2021, is being celebrated in a new single [Yui Mok/PA Wire]

One of the most anticipated elements of this year's appeal is a new version of Girls Aloud single I'll Stand By You, with the lead vocal sung entirely by their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The ballad was originally released as a Children In Need song in 2004 and topped the UK chart for two weeks. The 20th anniversary re-release will again raise money for the charity.

A new version of the music video, featuring unseen archive footage, will be screened during Friday's appeal show.

Other highlights on the night will include Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa introducing a preview from the forthcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special.

Doctor Who fans will have the chance to own pieces of memorabilia from the show when two items go up for auction.

There will also be a performance by singer Ella Henderson, while fellow pop star Kylie Minogue has recorded a special message which will be played on the night.

Viewers can also expect a visit from the stars of Gladiators, as well as a special performance from Strictly Come Dancing as the professionals are joined by TV character Bluey.

And actor Gary Oldman will read a CBeebies bedtime story, which will be aired as part of the show.

BBC Children in Need will air at 19:00 on Friday 15 November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.