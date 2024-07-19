Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons Pay Tribute to Naomi Pomeroy, “Top Chef” Contestant Who Drowned in Tube Accident

"I was blessed to get to know this inspiring woman over the years. My condolences to her loved ones, what an incredible loss to our community," wrote Lakshmi

getty (3) (L-R) Padma Lakshmi, Naomi Pomeroy, Gail Simmons

Naomi Pomeroy is being lovingly remembered following her accidental death at age 49.

On Saturday, July 13, the Top Chef Masters star was tubing on the Willamette River in Oregon with her husband, Kyle Webster, and one other individual when she didn't resurface after falling in.

After her family confirmed that the chef was feared to have drowned on Monday, July 15, her body was recovered by the Benton County Sheriff's Office "on a shallow section of bedrock near the middle of the river," on Wednesday, July 17.

Following the news, Pomeroy's peers, including Padma Lakshmi, paid tribute to her on social media.

Nicole Wilder/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Naomi Pomeroy

The former Top Chef host and judge remembered Pomeroy as someone who "was always a welcome presence at judges table."

"I was blessed to get to know this inspiring woman over the years. My condolences to her loved ones; what an incredible loss to our community," she added in an Instagram post.

Top Chef judge Gail Simmons dedicated an Instagram tribute filled with photos from their time together, in which she recalled how the two first met.

"Heartbroken doesn’t cut it," she wrote. "I first met Naomi Pomeroy the night she won her @foodandwine Best New Chef award in 2009. In fact, the internet reminded me today that I was the one who handed it to her. Fifteen years and countless laughs, texts and meals later I’m just as in awe of her cooking talent, generosity, sharp wit and general brilliance as I was back then."

Simmons described Pomeroy as being someone who "fought hard always" for those she loved.

"When we moved to Portland for 10 isolating weeks during the pandemic to shoot @bravotopchef, she and her @colibripdx team sent me what remains the most breathtakingly beautiful bouquet of dahlias I have ever seen. We spent hours (6 feet apart) in her garden and on the beach together," Simmons wrote.

The culinary expert ended her post by thanking Pomeroy for making the restaurant industry "so much stronger, wiser, gentler."

Nicole Wilder/getty Naomi Pomeroy

Top Chef has also issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Bravo and Top Chef family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy. Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry," a Tuesday, July 16 post reads.

Other members of the food industry have also left tributes on Pomeroy's last Instagram post.

Chef Matt Jennings wrote, "You did it. You became the human and the chef we all want to be, or at the very least, aspire to follow. You led with grace, determination, a subtle ferocity, empathy and love."

After remembering Pomeroy for the "vision and enthusiasm" she had for her craft, he ended his comment by writing, "We know you’re looking down with that unmistakable twinkle in your eye and warmth in your smile. We love you, Naomi. Forever. ❤️"



