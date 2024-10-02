Padres game one of Wild Card

Associated Press

Tarik Skubal added perhaps his most important accomplishment to an already sparkling resume. The AL pitching Triple Crown winner gave the Detroit Tigers their first postseason victory in more than a decade with a sensational playoff debut in a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday. Skubal said this was the most nervous he’s been since his big league debut in 2020, but that he found a way to center himself.