Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes Thailand’s youngest PM after winning parliament vote

Pheu Thai party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, known by her nickname ’Ung Ing’, greets members of the media at local news outlet Voice TV in Bangkok (AFP via Getty Images)

Paetongtarn Shinawatra was elected as Thailand’s next prime minister after she won the required majority of votes in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The 37-year-old is the youngest leader to take the prime minister office. The daughter of former Thai prime minister and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra and head of the ruling Pheu Thai party, Ms Paetongtarn had been expected to receive parliamentary approval.

Her majority win comes just days after former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was removed from office by a Constitutional Court’s decision.

