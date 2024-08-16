Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected as Thailand's youngest PM

STORY: :: Thailand's parliament elects 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra as prime minister

:: August 16, 2024

:: Bangkok, Thailand

:: Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker, The House of Representatives

“Paetongtarn Shinawatra received more than half of the votes from the members of the House of Representatives. Therefore, the Parliament has approved the motion to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra for appointment as Prime Minister in accordance with Section 159 of the Constitution."

Paetongtarn won with 319 votes or nearly two-thirds of the house. She was not present in parliament and watched the vote from Pheu Thai's headquarters.

The 37-year-old daughter of divisive political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra sailed through a house vote and now faces a baptism of fire, just two days after ally Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as premier by a judiciary central to Thailand's two decades of intermittent turmoil.

At stake for Paetongtarn could be the legacy and political future of the billionaire Shinawatra family, whose once unstoppable populist juggernaut suffered its first election defeat in over two decades last year, and had to do a deal with its bitter enemies in the military to form a government.